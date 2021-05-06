Leupold Team Dominates 2021 NRL Championship Match

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce that Leupold’s Pro Shooters dominated the 2021 NRL Championship Match, held May 1-2 in Earlsboro, Okla. Tops among all competitors was Morgun King, who both won the match and secured the 2021 NRL Season Championship.

Fellow Leupold shooters Jon Pynch, Nick Gadarzi and Matt Alwine finished fourth, fifth, and sixth in the match, respectively. Jake Millard was 11th overall and No. 1 in the Young Gun division. With their performances, Gadarzi and Pynch both join King in the NRL’s top five to end the season.

All five competitors use the Leupold Mark 5HD riflescope with the new PR2-MIL reticle.

“I put my Mark 5HD through hell and back this season, including flying to almost every match and I never had one issue,” King said. “The Mark 5HD is all about performance. With all the unknowns and things to worry about, it’s nice to know I never have to worry about my scope.”

Competitors at the NRL Championship were challenged across 20 stages over two days, with target ranges from 300 to 1,200 yards–allowing the Mark 5HD to shine.

“The unique split-line design in the PR2-MIL reticle provides a huge advantage when you’re trying to hit small targets at extended ranges,” Gadarzi said. “It’s open, simple, and fast–and if you want to compete with the best, it’s the reticle you need.”

Developed with input from the country’s top competitors and professional shooters, the PR2 reticles are specifically designed for long range speed and precision. Two styles are available: the PR2-MIL and the PR2-MOA. They are available in Leupold’s Mark 5HD line, in both a 5-25x and 7-35x configuration. Leupold’s Mark 5HD riflescope, meanwhile, has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance.

“We designed the PR2 reticles to excel in competition,” said John Snodgrass, Tactical Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “We worked with Morgun, Jon, Nick and other top competitors from around the country to make sure it’s exactly what they needed. Now they’re out there proving just how high-performing the PR2 is, match after match.”

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.