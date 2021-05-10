Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

DVOR.com has a great price on the Magpul Industries B.A.D. Lever Black MAG980 at just $24.00. That is 40% off the MSRP.

Magpul Industries B.A.D. Lever Black MAG980 Developed from the operational experience of the Magpul DynamicsSM team, the B.A.D. Lever (Battery Assist Device) is designed to considerably improve the speed and efficiency of the AR15/M16 bolt catch. The B.A.D. Lever quickly addresses reloading and malfunction clearance shortcomings of AR15/M16 platforms by extending a paddle to the right side of the weapon, allowing manipulation of the bolt stop from the fire control/ready position with the right-hand trigger finger. Made from milspec-anodized aluminum, the B.A.D. Lever attaches to the standard AR15/M16 bolt release without permanent modification to the weapon. See what else Dvor has to offer from Magpul Industries! Features of Magpul B.A.D. Lever® – Battery Assist Device – AR15/M16:

Compatible with standard mil-spec forged AR15/M16 receivers*

Thin, anti-snag profile and textured surface still allows for traditional manipulation of the bolt catch while maintaining unobstructed access to the trigger

Attaches to the existing bolt catch paddle via one screw

Machined from durable billet 6061-T6 aluminum

Finished with MIL-A-8625F, Type III, Class 2 hard anodizing with manganese phosphate on the screw per MIL-DTL-16232G

Torx® mounting screw with Nyloc® Blue patch prevents back out under recoil (Torx wrench included) Functional for both left and right-handed shooters, the B.A.D. Lever also allows traditional bolt catch manipulation according to the AR15/M16 manual of arms. All mounting hardware included.

