Leak Shows People Being Added to Prohibited List Without Due Process

WASHINGTON, D.C. –-(Ammoland.com)-Can you be added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) “Prohibited” list without being convicted of a crime? According to leaked documents received by AmmoLand News, the answer appears to be “yes.”
The document in question is called “Guidance for Requesting a Submission of the NICS Indices Unlawful User/Addicted of a Controlled Substance Files.” It lets law enforcement officials add suspects to the prohibited list even if the subject hasn’t been convicted of a drug charge. Most gun owners are not aware that they can lose their gun rights without a court convicting them of a drug crime. This expanded power brings up a concern that the ability to add a suspect to the NICS Indices violates a person’s right to due process.
The NICS Indices is a list of people prohibited by the FBI from purchasing a gun.
When a Federal Firearms License holder (FFL) runs a NICS background check on a gun buyer, the system runs the purchaser’s name against the NICS Indices. If the system comes back with a positive hit, the FBI’s system will deny the sale of the firearm. No other information is supplied to the FFL about the denial.
The form lets law enforcement add someone to the NICS Indices if the subject fails a drug test. The reporting officer doesn’t have to file charges against the person who fails the drug test. Many positive drug tests are false. In almost all cases, the person is not notified that the law enforcement agency has added them to the NICS Indices.
The form also allows Law Enforcement to add a suspect to the NICS Indices if they claim they have found the person in possession of drugs regardless of state law. That means that a police officer finds someone in possession of a drug legal in a state, the officer can fill out the form and have the person added to the NICS Indices. More and more states have legalized marijuana, but the drug remains illegal on the federal level. An officer could find a person with marijuana and let them go because they are prohibited by state law from arresting them. The officer still could report them to the FBI and have their firearms rights revoked.
The most disturbing part of the form is that law enforcement can add someone to the list by claiming the person admitted to using drugs. The person doesn’t have to be arrested or fail a drug test. The officer can just claim the person said they had used drugs within the last year. A person who admits to trying marijuana eleven months ago will lose their gun rights by a cop adding them to the NICS Indices.
The biggest issue is that law enforcement could mark someone as an unlawful user of drugs without their knowledge. Lying on a 4473 form is a felony. The person who tried marijuana once 11 months ago might consider themselves drug-free, but the FBI would say they are a drug user since they have tried a drug within the last year. If a law enforcement officer reports them to the FBI, the same officer could arrest the person and charge them with a felony that could land them in prison.
The form also lets law enforcement add a person to the NICS Indies for mental health reasons. These reasons could be that law enforcement has committed someone involuntarily to a mental health facility or a court system adjudicating as mentally defective.
AmmoLand News obtained the form from an inside source that has chosen to remain anonymous.
About John Crump
John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.
Why is my post in quarantine? There is no foul language and it is based in fact.
I guess I will go back to the local news and see all the pedophiles that got rounded up today here although I hear this is a conspiracy theory yet there they are, famous.
One in five of mine seem to fo into quarantine as well, even if they are simply excerpts from SCOTUS decisions on bearing arms. Never any foul language, and it takes a few days to get approved.
Tyranny and treason. Surprise! You have been put on the $#1+ list not only did you not know about it but you have done nothing to deserve it. There used to be a thing called due process but apparently it’s not so now. When politicians, judges, lawyers and enforcement personel act like terrorists you might as well get ready because it’s coming to a town near you. Makes me wonder when is that tree Jefferson talked about going to be refreshed. If this was 1775 the balls would already be flying. Sooner or later they are going to try their… Read more »
Soon. Very soon.
Worst thing is, the congress critters never do their own dirty work. Americans will be up against Americans who are enforcing illegal and unconstitutional laws, rather than taking on the devils in Congress or at the State level who are pushing this garbage.
Says right in the controlled substances act that state legal cannabis is excluded from the prohibition. Anybody can go read it, it is a very short paragraph and there is a law firm in Greenwich Village Colorado that has filed suit on exactly this single paragraph. Even stoners can read the short paragraph and know what it means and to prove this you can go to the dispensary right down the road and see uncountable armed people there protecting the weed openly without hesitation or second thought. “Colorado’s Constitution states that “[t]he right of no person … shall be called… Read more »
These days the Constitution is but a doormat, that the feet of tyrants wipe their feet on daily.
Obedience is not a virtue.
And yet, Biden’s boy committed multiple felonies including lying on his 4473, and has not been arrested, prosecuted, nor imprisoned.
Either laws apply to all, or they apply to no one.