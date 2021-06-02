Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has 1000 cases of Speer Gold 45 Acp Auto Ammo 230 Grain Jacketed Hollow Point in stock and shipping for $999.00 with FREE shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. That is $0.99 each a round for self-defense ammunition.

Speer Gold 45 Acp Auto Ammo Speer Gold Dot 45 ACP AUTO Ammo 230 Grain Jacketed Hollow Point ammo review offers the following information; Settled in Lewiston, ID, Speer ammunition has been synonymous with safety for Law Enforcement for years and the Gold Dot line built the reputation line from the ground up! Speer Gold Dot Ammunition keeps ruling the law enforcement community. With tested dependability and consistency from round to round, Gold Dot blows the competition out of the water. Broken down into three separate classes, Speer Gold Dot Personal Protection, Speer Gold Dot Short Barrel Personal Protection and Speer Gold Dot Handgun Hunting, all of which have the trusted quality and superiority that Speer consumer have grown to expect. Ammunition is loaded with bonded core bullets and designed for home defense and personal protection. The 53966 by Speer Gold Dot LE was designed with a bonded jacket; Bonding the jacket to the core means the elimination of core-jacket separations and superior weight retention. 53966 by Speer Gold Dot Ammunition is loaded with bonded core bullets and designed for home defense and personal protection. Speer Gold Dot LE ammunition designed exactly like the standard ammo, with the exception of the economically friendly package (50 rounds per box instead of the standard 20 rounds).

