Texas: Attorney General Paxton Opposes Latest DoJ/ATF Attack

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Thursday, Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) opposing the recently proposed rule: Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached “Stabilizing Braces”. On June 7th, ATF published a new notice of this proposed rulemaking on its website. The rule seems aimed at making nearly all configurations of firearms equipped with stabilizing braces subject to the taxation and registration requirements of the National Firearms Act. You may click here to read Paxton’s letter.

Attorney General Paxton argues that “The stabilizing brace is used for a range of legitimate purposes. For many, the accessory helps reduce recoil, prevent injury, and allows individuals to more safely and accurately operate a pistol. The accessory also allows disabled individuals to more easily and safely control heavy pistols without assistance.” He also states that his office “will consider all available options to stop this action and any effort to restrict Second Amendment rights.”

NRA thanks Attorney General Paxton for taking a stand against President Biden’s latest attack on Second Amendment rights. If you would like to thank him as well, please click the button below.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org