Mayor Bowser’s Gun Control Failed to Stop Gang-Related, “Nats Shooting”

Springfield, VA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun Owners of America Director of Federal Affairs, Aidan Johnston, responded after an apparent gang-related shooting took place near Washington Nationals Park on Saturday:

Criminals don’t obey gun laws. For the safety of Major League Baseball fans, Mayor Bowser and Nationals Park must eliminate Draconian restrictions on fans’ right to self-defense!

An inanimate object like a firearm cannot be held responsible for a crime. However, victims should hold Mayor Bowser responsible for D.C.’s unchecked crime spike and for the infringement of their right to self-defense during this and other tragic incidents.

Instead of empowering fans by fostering a culture of self-defense, Mayor Bowser and Nationals Park have chosen to disarm fans who are going to and from baseball games.

This puts them at tremendous risk outside of the ballpark where crime is skyrocketing. The fact that one of Saturday’s victims was shot outside of the stadium is a reminder that Washington’s Draconian gun restrictions will not protect fans from criminals.

Washingtonians deserve the right to protect their families and shoot back in self-defense. And it is unacceptable to double down and push gun control in the wake of its continued failure.

It is a travesty that the capital of the world’s most free country imposes such Draconian gun control. To be forced to give up one’s rights to visit monuments to freedom would make our Founders roll over in their graves.

Note: D.C. Code prohibits concealed carry license holders carrying firearms into stadiums, and Nationals Park prohibits self-defenders from even bringing pepper spray or other less lethal self-defense tools.

