NRA-ILA: Albemarle County Virginia Considering Gun Ban

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On July 21st, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will consider banning firearms in certain public places. Second Amendment supporters are encouraged to OPPOSE the proposed Ordinance No. 21-10. If you wish to participate in the hearing, which is to be held electronically by video conference, you may click here for information.

Please click the "Take Action" button to contact the Board of Supervisors.

The proposed Ordinance No. 21-10 prohibits firearms, ammunition, and components in county-owned or operated buildings, parks, and recreation or community centers. There are no exemptions for storage in vehicles or for concealed handgun permit holders. Because this ban includes “components,” citizens may find themselves in legal trouble for accidentally entering one of these “gun-free zones” with something as simple as a shell casing forgotten in a pocket or accidentally left in a vehicle.

Nothing in the proposed ordinance requires the county to implement security measures to ensure that armed criminals do not ignore such arbitrary boundaries and enter anyway. It simply says they “may” implement security measures. Disarmed law-abiding citizens will be left defenseless against criminals who, by definition, ignore the law.

Again, please contact the Board of Supervisors and ask them to OPPOSE the proposed Ordinance No. 21-10.

