Ruger Captain Doug Koenig Wins at Hornady Precision Rifle Challenge

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) congratulates Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig on winning the Production Division at the Hornady Precision Rifle Challenge held in the mountain ranges of Woodruff, UT. Doug claimed this win competing with his stock Ruger Custom Shop® Precision Rifle chambered in 6mm Creedmoor, finishing with a final score of 123.00.

The match consisted of 20 stages set within the beautiful backdrop of the Rockies that forced each competitor to maintain focus while engaging targets laid out at various distances and on challenging terrain.

“Drastically changing conditions and temperatures varying from 40 to 94 degrees can wreak havoc on your equipment,” commented Koenig. “But my Custom Shop RPR performed flawlessly and allowed me to win another Production title.”

