UN Arms Trade Treaty, The Biden Occupation, & The American People ~ VIDEO

New York, NY – -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s that time again folks, as the Seventh Conference of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) will take place August 30 to September 3 (2021) in Geneva, Switzerland.

But let’s first deal with the sitting Democrat Whitehouse Resident Joe Biden, and let’s ask how the U.S. Senate might give Advice & Consent to the treaty. Will Biden re-sign onto the ATT? After all, the “pushing for the ratification of the Arms Trade treaty” is part of the Democrat platform. It’s a good bet that he will re-sign onto it.

Will the Senate give its approval so Biden can make the U.S. a Signatory State? Probably not, because our Constitution requires a two-thirds vote, of the Senate, when it comes to treaties.

We understand that American Socialist Democrats have given up any semblance of truth and moral behavior. They have shown a propensity for illegal acts in order to get their way. They have no goal, but to take control of our country, and we gun owners lay directly in their path.

The ATT might tend to benefit them on their way to this goal, so it’s very likely that American Socialists will fight like the devil for a democrat victory in the Senate.

First, a little history.

President Obama had Secretary of State John Kerry sign the treaty for him on 09/25/2013. [rumors are Obama is pulling the strings at the Biden white house] At the signing Kerry firmly explained,

“This treaty will not diminish anyone’s freedom. In fact, the treaty recognizes the freedom of both individuals and states to obtain, possess, and use arms for legitimate purposes.”

Then, to the Democrats’ dismay, President Trump spoke at the National Rifle Association meeting of April 26, 2019, and told NRA members that he would un-sign the treaty. President Trump kept this promise when he notified the U.N. on July 18, 2019, and eliminated future U.S. legal obligations.

It is important to note that President Trump requested the return of the ATT document from the Senate, but it was not returned to the White House as of October 18, 2019. At that time, we had a Republican Senate led by Mitch McConnell. Gun owners can read a serious warning into this little act of rebellion by Republicans against President Trump, even though there was no practical significance to retaining the ATT document.

Back to the present.

Now, what will Resident Biden do? It’s a good assumption that his handlers will bring him a copy of the ATT, tell him to sign it, and march the newly re-signed document off to the Senate for Advice & Consent. This is because our Constitution, in Article II, Section 2, states, “He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two-thirds of the Senators present concur.”

We could stop right here, right now, because it seems unlikely that the Senate would consent to this document by two-thirds, i.e. 66 yea votes, even with critters like Mitt Romney.

But can we really trust our Republican Senators to protect the Constitution?

Remember, the Republican Senators were not overly friendly to President Trump, as he was a friend to the NRA and to patriotic Americans. Non-friends, of our friends, just might have a little surprise waiting. After all, the ATT probably cannot harm our Second Amendment, and the full Senate will probably not be able to pass it with the needed two-thirds vote.

Obviously, gun owners can not trust the Senate to do the right thing. They might pass it, Biden will re-sign it, and our Country might find itself obligated to the will of the ATT Secretariat of the U.N. in Geneva. The ATT Secretariat is a new U.N. bureaucracy for global arms control. These folks loathe America’s 400 million civilian guns, and they abhor American gun owners.

Unless the ATT requirements are deemed unconstitutional by our judiciary, our government would tend to comply, based upon who is in the White House. But we have seen that even a conservative Court does not always protect the Second Amendment. There are many exceptions, many needless gun bans, many laws based on unreasonable fear.

Sadly, we can not trust our judiciary to be honest, either.

Countries that join the ATT are required to send an initial report, and then yearly reports, that include full details of weapons imports and exports. Many countries refuse to fulfill these requirements, as they do not want to tell their enemies what they have. But our country would probably comply, again, depending upon who’s in office. These reports would then be sent to the ATT Secretariat.

These reports are encouraged to include ‘end users’ information. Would the ‘end users’ of imported weapons include American civilians? Very possibly YES. American civilians do end up with many imported small arms.

Could global enemies of civilian firearms ownership come into possession of American gun owner lists? Theoretically, YES. Remember, we do not even trust our government with that knowledge!

Theoretically, lists of American ‘end user’ details might become available to the ATT Secretariat. How could that be? Could this really happen? YES. Is it a serious problem? YES. Importers and exporters will generate huge amounts of information that treaty proponents require to make the treaty work, as promised.

Could our manufacturers be compelled to comply? Sadly, YES, as our government would hold their Federal Firearms License (FFL) over their heads.

Could our distributors be compelled to comply? Sadly, YES, as our government would hold their FFL over their heads.

Could our dealers be compelled to comply? Sadly, YES, as our government would hold their FFL over their heads.

Could ATF Form 4473 and NICS be utilized to track who buys what? Sadly YES, with a Congressional tweak.

We are offering the worst-case scenario. We must remember, Kerry, said we could keep our arms “for legitimate purposes.” How do they define ‘legitimate?‘ And how will our Judiciary handle this problem in the future?

The Global ATT proponents, and our own homegrown Democrat Socialists, do not accept self-defense as a legitimate purpose. The ATT acknowledges arms for, “recreational, cultural, historical, and sporting activities,” even though it notes the “inherent right of all states to an individual or collective self-defense….” Note, the ‘right of all states,’ not individual persons.

The right of civilians to self-defense is ignored by the ATT. But our Second Amendment does include self-defense.

American gun owners have the right to be paranoid. Democrats are rushing to their goal by any means possible, stepping over their enemies, and the more corrupt their schemes, the happier they seem to be. We have seen years of incredible lies and misconceptions, and we are witnessing the theft of our nation. In their unguarded moments, they do tell us exactly what they intend to do to ban our guns.

Why should we not be suspicious of these folks who are working towards the destruction of the U.S. Constitution?

The Arms Trade Treaty may be signed if our Senators get bought off.

The Biden will sign it if approved by our Senate.

And the American People better be prepared if it is signed. As always stay heavily armed and very dangerouse.

About The Authors

Alan J Chwick has been involved with firearms much of his life and is the Retired Managing Coach of the Freeport NY Junior Marksmanship Club. He has escaped from New York State to South Carolina and is an SC FFL (Everything22andMore.com).

Joanne D Eisen, DDS (Ret.) practiced dentistry on Long Island, NY. She has collaborated and written on firearm politics for the past 30+ years. She has also escaped New York State, but to Virginia.