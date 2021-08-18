Global Ordnance Offering New Grand Power Stribog Curved Magazines

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Global Ordnance, the exclusive distributor for Grand Power in the United States, is officially launching the highly-anticipated 30-Round Curved Magazines for the Grand Power Stribog SP9 lineup. After years of research and development, rigorous testing, and a long ride across the sea, the all-new magazines are finally available for purchase from Global Ordnance and their select dealers.

The Stribog Curved Magazine offers customers a more desirable design that’s easier to load and allows smoother feeding for the tapered 9mm cartridges, robust polymer construction, and a more compact package.

Grand Power has worked with Global Ordnance for many months to perfect and test the new magazine design. “We are pleased with the results of our partnership in design and development with Grand Power,” said John Dilley, Director of Commercial Operations for Global Ordnance, “we are excited to put the new magazines in the hands of the dedicated fans and followers of the Stribogs.”

Initially, the new Stribog 30-Round Curved Magazines will be offered for retail purchase in limited quantities directly from Global Ordnance’s commercial website and select dealers, including Gun Mag Warehouse. Additionally, for current inventory, Grand Power Stribog SP9A1 and SP9A3 models will be upgraded to include one Curved Magazine in all new shipments.

Grand Power Stribog SP9A1, Stribog SP9A3, and the new 30-Round Stribog Curved Magazines can be purchased by visiting the Global Ordnance website at www.GlobalOrdnance.com. To learn more about Grand Power and the Stribog lineup, please visit www.GrandPowerUSA.net

About GLobal Ordnance LLC

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Global Ordnance LLC (GlobalOrdnance.com) is a force multiplier within the commercial and defense military industries supporting a wide array of equipment, ammunition, and firearms. As a Veteran-Owned Small Business, Global Ordnance LLC strives to provide excellence to our customers with unparalleled integrity of values and the loyalty expected.