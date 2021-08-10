Gun Deals: Aero Precision 6mm ARC Upper & 100 Rounds of Ammo $949.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells has a great deal on complete Aero Precision 6mm ARC uppers that includes 100 rounds of 105gr ammo for $949.99. This is a great way to get into this cartridge and will drop easily onto any AR-15 lower that you already have!

Brownells partnered with Aero Precision and Ballistic Advantage to bring Upper Receivers in the exciting new 6mm ARC to market. Each Aero Precision 6mm ARC Complete Upper Receiver features a M4E1 Receiver with Atlas R-One 15 Inch Handgaurd. Each Stainless Steel Barrel is precision machined by Ballistic Advantage, with a 1-7 twist and a bead blast finish, and in the case of the 18 inch model an optional black nitride finish. 16” and 18” upper offer a mid-length gas system and the longer 20” and 24” setups have a rifle length gas system. Uppers include a matched 6mm ARC Bolt with Carrier. The muzzle is capped with a VG6 Gamma Muzzle Brake. The 24 inch model features an Enhanced Upper with Enhanced Handguard 15 inch length, as well a heavy 24 inch barrel with .936 gas block. Cartridge: 6 mm ARC

Contour: Heavy

Finish: Black

Length: 18″

Muzzle: 5/8-24

Style: Complete

Twist: 1-7

