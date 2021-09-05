Caruba: What is the Difference Between the DNC and the CPUSA?

By Alan Caruba
Editors Note: This article first appeared on AmmoLand News on August 25, 2014. Our now deceased friend, Alan Caruba, saw what was happening to the Democratic party in 2014 and would be horrified by what it has become today. In seven short years, his predictions have come true.
New Jersey –-(Ammoland.com)- On the home page of the Communist Party USA CPUSA) it says “A better and peaceful world is possible—a world where people and nature come before profits. That’s socialism. That’s our vision. We are the Communist Party USA.”
No, it’s not Socialism which is a watered down version of Communism. Real Communism is the kind that was practiced in the former Soviet Union. It can be found in Cuba and North Korea where the state controls all power and property,and the people have none.
Modified versions exist in China, Russia, Venezuela, and other nations where some aspects of Capitalism are maintained for the sake of their economies. In the West Socialism was incorporated by both the U.S. and Great Britain, and other nations via various social welfare programs.
Capitalism is about profits, innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment. It is about the freedom to acquire wealth. It emphasizes work, not welfare. It is the reason America has a dynamic economic system-–when it is permitted to prosper, free from federal interference.
In America, conservatives have always been acutely aware of Communism, but the 47% who still approve of Barack Obama and those who are members of the Democratic Party are the dupes of those whose quest for tyrannical power permits them to tell the most appalling lies, particularly about Republicans.
The Democratic Party is so politically corrupt and devoid of moral standards that it is currently engaged in seeking to harm potential Republican presidential candidates with an utterly bogus indictment of Texas Governor Perry and the slanders leveled against New Jersey Governor Christie. It is a tactic of those who fear a loss at the ballot box.
It is the Democratic Party and its elected officials that have advanced the global warming hoax, now called climate change and the CPUSA website refers to the “Accumulation of greenhouse gases (as) a ‘planetary emergency’” This is what both the President and the Secretary of State are saying, but there has been no warming on a planet that is now 17 years into a cooling cycle.
As for those “greenhouse” gases, nitrogen and oxygen are the most abundant in the atmosphere, followed by nothing more dangerous than water vapor! Carbon dioxide is a very minor gas at 0.04%. And most importantly, the Earth is not a greenhouse. When the Sun’s radiation is reduced due to its own natural cycles, it gets colder.
Tied to the climate change message is an agenda that includes Obama’s “war on coal” and his refusal to permit the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline from our neighbor Canada, among other measures to restrict access and use of America’s vast energy reserves. This is an attack on the nation’s economy in the name of “nature” or the “environment.”
The CPUSA wants “No new sanctions on Iran” and the administration’s negotiations with Iran to slow or end its nuclear weapons program have dropped some sanctions to get them to the table, but no one believes that Iran will stop because they are openly avowed enemies of America and Israel.
If you wanted to harm America, you would undermine its southern border so that thousands of illegal aliens could join the estimated eleven million already here. [this has now come true in 2021, with not thousands, as Alan predicated, but millions running over our borders] That is what President Obama has done and he is joined by former Democratic Majority Speaker Nancy Pelosi who said of the illegals, “We are all Americans.”
No, they are not.
The chair of the Democratic National Committee, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, continues to push for amnesty for illegal aliens saying “It isn’t about politics at all. They (illegal aliens) essentially have become the backbone of the economy.” The Center for Immigration Studies has documented the many jobs that have gone to illegal aliens, leaving native-born and naturalized U.S. citizens with fewer employment opportunities.
In July Gallup reported that “With thousands of undocumented immigrant minors crossing the nation’s southern border in recent months, the percentage of Americans citing immigration as the top problem has surged to 17% this month, up from 5% in June, and the highest seen since 2006. As a result, immigration now virtually ties ‘dissatisfaction with government’ at 16%, as the primary issue Americans think of when asked to name the country’s top problems.”
The Affordable Patient Care Act—Obamacare—is the perfect example of Socialism in its government control of what once was the world’s finest healthcare system and is being destroyed by a law for which only Democrats in Congress voted.
President Obama has illegally asserted more power than the Constitution grants the executive branch, unilaterally altering Obamacare. It is the reason the House of Representatives is suing him.
For several generations since the last century, Americans have been indoctrinated to accept an ever-growing central government, but even so, an August Reason-Rupe survey poll found that fully 54% favored a smaller government providing fewer services. Just 18% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, while 75% disapprove.
Though education is never mentioned in the Constitution, we have a Department of Education and the same applies to the Department of Energy, both created by Jimmy Carter. A Nixon executive order brought about the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency that is masterminding an attack on private property along with the manufacturing, agricultural, and energy sectors of the economy.
If one looks at the Democratic Party today, there is often the scant difference between it and the self-professed Communist Party USA which twice endorsed the election of Barack Obama, a man whose father was a Communist, whose grandparents who helped raise him were Socialists, and who was mentored in his youth by a card-carrying member of the CPUSA.
We have a President who believes that the problems throughout the world have been caused by America. His disdain for the nation and the military that serves to protect it is on full display. And the Democratic Party twice chose him as its candidate.
If you want to see what Communism looks like, acts and says, watch and listen to the Democratic Party.
c Alan Caruba
About:
Alan Caruba’s commentaries are posted daily at “Warning Signs” his popular blog and thereafter on dozens of other websites and blogs. If you love to read, visit his monthly report on new books at Bookviews.
I’ve been saying this and more for quite a while. Title should be ‘How the Commies Won the War Without Firing A Shot !!!’ Now let’s do something about it and stop waiting for Trump or the GOP! I can already those ones now (you know who you are.) saying we must let the voting process do the job or wait for the commies to act first. They have… since 1900!!! Wake up or start loving cheap vodka, stale bread (rice and tortillas for many) and neighbors that will snitch on and incriminate you for another slice of that stale… Read more »
Well stated. We are in the Last Days as per the Holy Word, which I dare say, many people have little knowledge. The fields are white unto harvest. Are we telling people or not? The DNC will not let up until they achieve their goal of total destruction of the citizen’s rights and freedoms. The upcoming election is not in the bag for anyone, so we must get out and vote for the man God put into office in 2016. Although imperfect; only Jesus is perfect, if anyone other than Trump, then America is lost for sure. Maybe we can… Read more »
Trump is nearly banned in my state and they already threw my vote in the trash along with my rights so it’s up to you to pull it for for Trump assuming you’re not in my state in the same predicament.
All points and more are clearly active in my state as the communists today are preparing for mass arrests of their prized invaders. Formulating resistance to our freedom for their promotion of oppression they are scrambling as I type to fight Donald Trump and his supporters. Their tyranny is marked for termination as the clock winds down to 36 hours and counting their time has run out. Get em Trump! Romans 1:29-32 29 They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, 30… Read more »
Unfortunately, true.
Romans 1:29-32
Politicians have proven McCarthy correct.
… and many times over since the 90s my brother.
A belief in states rights?
Nanashi, yes, that is what Democrats believe. And to think that was a question Lincoln settled long ago. The Democrats, against their protestations to the contrary, are still the party of Jim Crow. Just look at the laws they propose and pass. Look at the scandals that they are involved in, most recently devout believer in killing new-born babies and “blackface” model, Governor Northam, and signer of the new-born baby murder law and the “SAFE” Act, Governor Cuomo. Prime examples of what is wrong with Democrats.
But once they have us disarmed, they’ll bring about their grand and glorious worker’s paradise, where none will have more than anyone else (with the exception of the leaders who deem themselves to deserve more) and all will be equitable under the dictatorship of the proletariat, benignly supervised by the elite intelligentsia, of course.
Just ignore the complete and bloody failure of socialism/communism every time it has been inflicted on a country by ruse or force of arms. The dead never complain,
@H, Yep, there is no smiling in socialism.
A tree is known by it’s fruit. People are known by what they say and do, what they stand for and against, what they know to be right and wrong, the strength of their enemies etc. In the sound bites and interviews I have seen of most of the demoncratic presidential hopefuls, there is no difference between their views and socialism/communism. I am aware of two of them that got booed when they stood up and said that some of the policies of the demoncratic hopefuls could not work. That should give you some idea of the left’s ideals. Communism… Read more »
AMEN…
The democrats, communists/socialists, want people to believe they can bring about a great future while at the same time they are doing their utmost to kill the future while it is still in the womb. The D C/S crowd show what they think of the future and don’t even see how they are destroying it at the same time. When I ask them to name the C/S countries that have been greater than the United States all they can do is deride this great nation. When I ask them to answer my question, they turn and walk away telling me… Read more »
And yet, amid all the dreams of a “better world,” they never stop to consider what it would take to make anything good actually work. It’s simple pie in the sky that “the rich” will perpetually pay for, for everyone else, who get to just sit back and enjoy.
You know, I feel like writing a response to this, but then I saw the Obamacare Hammer and Sickle thing, and knew that saying anything other than “This is an echo chamber” would just be a waste of my time.
Enjoy the little bubble reality you live in folks!
I have yet to see your ilk speak realistically and honestly, so it is no surprise that, once again, you throw up your hands and offer no answer. You don’t think Obama was a Marxist? Honesty could begin right there, but of course it won’t.
JJ- apparently you didn’t read Mr Carubas brilliant article. Open your eyes, see what is going on. Repubs aren’t too much better than the DNC/CPUSA, but at least it’s a start. Do you understand what the difference between a conservative and a liberal/progressive is?
@VT Pat, I agree that the repubs are not much better. But JVJ or JJ will never be getting back to you to answer your question. He is not interested in what you have to say. He just vomits lie juice, and is off to complete the posts that his supervisor has scheduled for him.
Lol.
Obama himself cannot run for President again (2-term limit). In 2016, the presidential election will pit a Republican against a Democrat OTHER THAN Obama. I suppose some anti-Obamaites will call ANY Democrat running for President in 2016 a communist and insist that a Republican be elected that year.
Are we now to assume that whomever the Democratic Party nominates for President in 2016 (and presidential contests after 2016) and whom are people OTHER THAN Barack Obama (who cannot run for President again thanks to the two-term limit) is a vote for a communist or Marxist simply because of their party affiliation (and likewise should vote GOP in presidential elections)?
Yes. Democrats pass the “duck” test…looks like, walks like, talks like…
***Are we now to assume that whomever the Democratic Party nominates for President in 2016 and whom are people OTHER THAN Barack Obama is a vote for a communist or Marxist simply because of their party affiliation***
You’re catching on.
Interestingly enough over the past 50 years various Democrats in Congress have admitted they were/are members of CPUSA. Whether the current batch is or not (some certainly are)their thinking and actions certainly lean more that way than towards capitalism and individual freedom–and it is that political leaning and thinking that will absolutely kill this country, especially now that they have captured so many people dependent on our tax dollars to support them. We are pretty much on a death spiral or already DOA now and with no way to really correct this–because those dependent on government support–vote…
If the American People would step back and take in the complete BIG picture they would see the multi-prong attack coming from the WH, the Senate, the Courts, the Military Police, the Alpha bit Agencies, the Muslim Brotherhood, the South American Gangs (now in North America), the 800,000 U.N. Troops on American soil, the U.N. Agenda 21, the 36 Muslim Terrorist Training Camps on American soil, all the Military assets purchase by the DHS/Fema/TSA and placed all around our Nation, and on and on it goes! What is happening to our Nation is right out of the Communist Manifesto and… Read more »
From the guy who has not fired at single shot at Iran we should be trembling in fear of?
Stop eating those magic mushrooms will ya.
That’s like asking what’s the difference between a ‘brown noser’ and a ‘$hit head’?
Depth perception!
I thing the actual quote is “What the difference between an “brown noser” and an “ass kisser” is “depth perception”. from the 1988 movie “The Couch Trip”…