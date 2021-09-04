Clamtainer Ammo Buddy Gets Me Through TSA ~ VIDEO

Idaho – -(AmmoLand.com)- I travel a lot. I fly out for 2-3 weeks and am home for one week. Of course, I don’t need to tell you how dangerous some of the Democratic-controlled larger cities are in America. Chicago has more shootings than our boys encountered in Afghanistan in the heyday of battle, and long before that disgrace of a pull-out by our commander & election-thief. And as you well know, the worst crime-ridden cities are the same ones defunding their police departments which flies in the face of all reasoning.

So, with the above said, if you want to survive then you’d better be prepared. If you travel with firearms much, then you’ll eventually encounter one small problem. Airlines require you to carry your ammo in the original container. Therein lies the problem. Factory ammo comes in cardboard boxes after much travel the boxes start deteriorating. Many you have to tear open to get to the goods.

Or like the other day when I was home, mom told me that dad had three boxes of ammo in the closet if I wanted it. Sure. There was a little bit over one box of .45 ammo and two boxes of old 30-06 ammo. The .45 ammo had an old WWII-looking box and the 30-06 was bulk packed with no box.

I had flown to multiple cities and when checking in at the last town, en route to home, TSA pointed out that the ammo boxes had broken and ammo was scattered in my suitcase. I crammed as much as I could (see pic) into the .45 box and TSA was nice enough to tape it up for the ride home but they made me get rid of a few loose rounds.

After that trip, I started wrapping my ammo box in bubble pack and placing it in a plastic bag (see bag and bubble pack in pic). But even then, the stress of traveling will eventually wear out your box.

So when I discovered Clamtainer Ammo Buddy boxes you can understand my delight. They produce containers that will hold most of the popular sizes. Sixteen different rifle calibers, nine pistol calibers, and 12 & 20 ga. Shotgun shells.

Clamtainer Ammo Buddy Boxes

On the containers that I tested the rifle shells snap into their slots and the pistol ammo is placed in the container bullet end down and then you flip over the top which snaps into place.

I think the Clamtainer Ammo Buddy containers are going to be popular with hunters and shooters alike. And for you reloaders, all of my containers had a flat spot on them so you can write with a magic marker the data for your reloads.

And venturing a little out of the outdoor realm, they also have containers that hold screws, fuses and a unique one is a toilet paper roll holder!? This last one would be handy when you have an elk camp set up and you have an outhouse tarp off to the side. That way your toilet paper won’t get wet/damp with it semi being out in the elements.

Below is the company description for the 30 cal. boxes which is applicable to the others offered other than the number of slots:

Keep your ammo organized and easy to access with this 20 count 30 Cal Ammo Buddy.

Ammo case has 20 individual slots to click each caliber into.

Design based on the 30 Cal case diameter, this ammo storage box encompasses a wide range of calibers.

Patented Click-It Closure technology allows the attached lid to be easily opened with one hand.

Clear Clamtainer makes it easy to see what’s inside.

Made to stack, your gun safe will be organized.

Made in the USA

Refer to the Ammo Buddy Reference Guide (pdf) as to which rounds work within this Ammo Buddy.

I asked the guys at Jamestown Plastic, Inc. if it was ok to fly with your ammo in an Ammo Buddy container. He said yes, that many of their customers do up to and including the USA Rifle Team and he referred me to the TSA website which I quoted below.

Ammunition

Ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage.

Firearm magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must be securely boxed or included within a hard-sided case containing an unloaded firearm. Read the requirements governing the transport of ammunition in checked baggage as defined by 49 CFR 175.10 (a)(8).

Small arms ammunition (up to .75 caliber and shotgun shells of any gauge) must be packaged in a fiber (such as cardboard), wood, plastic, or metal box specifically designed to carry ammunition and declared to your airline.

Ammunition may be transported in the same hard-sided, locked case as a firearm if it has been packed as described above. You cannot use firearm magazines or clips for packing ammunition unless they completely enclose the ammunition. Firearm magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must be boxed or included within a hard-sided, locked case.

Please check with your airline for quantity limits for ammunition.

