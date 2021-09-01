Could CDC Research Be Pretext To Censor 2A Activism?

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- The fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are back in the gun violence research business means that a threat that arguably eclipses Letitia James’s jihad against the NRA in terms of a potential existential threat to effective pro-Second Amendment activism exists. In fact, the clock could very well be ticking.

One of the pretexts that Silicon Valley uses to censor are claims about “medical misinformation.” Just look at what happened to Alex Berenson at the hands of Twitter. Whether you agree with his take or not, this has to have the attention of Second Amendment supporters.

Here’s why cutting off funding for the CDC to research “gun violence” (in reality, it was the perversion and prostitution of medical research to create anti-Second Amendment propaganda) was the right decision. Silicon Valley used the CDC and the World Health Organization to justify censorship of alleged misinformation. Of course, we now know that the WHO was spreading misinformation on behalf of the Chinese Communists, but that’s a bit of a diversion.

This ticking time bomb for our ability to even get our message out on the dominant social media platforms is this: Once the CDC sponsors “research” that purports to back up the agenda of anti-Second Amendment extremists, Silicon Valley can then take action to silence Second Amendment supporters, on the grounds that they are peddling “misinformation.”

So, in essence, not only could Ammoland (or just about any pro-Second Amendment organization) be silenced, Silicon Valley would be able to label those they ban as liars – with no recourse for those thusly smeared to correct the record. To call this a massive in-kind donation to various anti-Second Amendment extremist groups or candidates puts it mildly.

The fact of the matter is that Second Amendment supporters have to also protect the First Amendment. The ability to make our case is paramount, and it is why our enemies have sought to deny Second Amendment supporters the means to make their case. Michael Barnes admitted that was why the Brady Campaign backed McCain-Feingold two decades ago.

In a way, these are old battles from a couple of decades ago. But they have re-emerged, with new wrinkles that pose existential threats to Second Amendment advocacy. Second Amendment supporters need to contact their Representative and Senators and politely urge that they halt taxpayer-funded anti-Second Amendment propaganda that will be used by Silicon Valley to silence advocacy for the Second Amendment. They also need to work to defeat elected officials who back the CDC’s perversion of medical research via the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.