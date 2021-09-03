Galco’s Stow-N-Go IWB Gun Holster Out Now & Affordable!

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Part of Galco’s Concealed Carry Lite line, the Stow-N-Go inside the waistband holster merges Galco’s historic quality, comfort, and high performance with extreme affordability as an option for daily CCW needs.

The Stow-N-Go’s open top provides a fast draw, while the reinforced mouth makes for a smooth return to the holster after the gun’s been drawn. The sturdy nylon belt clip attaches securely yet offers quick and easy on-off capability. Vertical orientation gives the option of strongside or appendix carry versatility to meet the needs of a broad range of gun carriers.

Constructed of durable and comfortable Premium Center Cut Steerhide™, the Stow-N-Go fits belts up to 1 3/4”. Made for 200 different semiautomatic pistols and double-action revolvers, it’s available in right or left-hand designs.

About Galco International

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of Galco Holsters, the premier American-made brand of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. Women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly handcrafted in the USA since 1969.