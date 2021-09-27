U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)-

“Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones is facing an array of criminal charges, including two new serious felonies after he was found in possession of a handcuff key after he was arrested,” legal scholar Professor Jonathan Turley notes. “Jones, 26, was arrested for allegedly violating his bond for the third time after driving into a ditch.”

His blood alcohol content was reportedly “more than twice the legal limit,” and Jones “was already fitted with an ankle tether that registered alcohol in his system in violation of this bond on three separate occasions.”

As has happened before in other “Do you know who I am?” incidents, when self-important politicians try to avoid accountability for their misbehaviors, Jones reportedly dropped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s name. And after he’d changed into the obligatory inmate-wear, a handcuff key somehow ended up “on the bottom of his foot.”

But wait, as infomercials always seem to say, there’s more.

Jones is facing prior charges on driving while intoxicated, for resisting arrest, and this is interesting, for “possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol” that could land him a four-year felony sentence.

I say it’s interesting because Jones is what Moms Demand Action has deemed a “gun sense candidate” (look him up for yourself), and the charge is for “possessing [a permitted] gun during [a] ‘super-drunk’ traffic stop.”

It’s fair to ask what a gun-grabber is doing with a gun in the first place, since the groups that endorse him say having a gun on your person or in the home is more dangerous than being unarmed. Then again, “guns for thee and not for me” is the very definition of a violence monopolist.

In the second charge, authorities are treating the key as the weapon under the rationale that it is an “item that may be used to injure an individual or assist in escape,” so it’s not exactly a “hoist with his own petard” bit of irony, but one fact is:

Based on his words and actions, Jones, who will not control himself, demands to control his countrymen. He does not trust them to have the sober and mature judgment to keep and bear arms. And he plays the race card to do it.

“Jones said it is especially harmful to people of color, and people should have the right to live without fear of gun violence,” NPR recapped when reporting on Michigan legislation on permitless carry (years later it still hasn’t passed). “As a young black man who has to read articles in the newspaper and have to see clips on social media and hear interviews on the radio about senseless gun deaths that happen in neighborhoods like mine and yours, near and far across our state, my question is: Why does one right take priority over another?” Jones asked when speaking in opposition to the bill.

One might ask back: Why do out-of-control political opportunists’ delusional demands have any priority over anything?

That such legislation won’t give a legal pass to the people committing the “senseless gun deaths” is left unacknowledged. They are already unpermitted and overwhelmingly legally deemed “prohibited persons” on the basis of priors and age already. So, it’s a stupid argument Jones makes, and one best answered with an invitation to “have another drink.”

And that leads us to the second bit of irony: If convicted on the felony charges, gun-grabber Jones will be legally designated a “prohibited person,” forbidden by law to have a gun.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.