New York State Gun Turn-in Event Nets 57 Guns

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On September 16, 2021, the Government of New York State hosted a gun turn-in event in New Rochelle, New York. Monetary rewards were offered for guns turned in. These events are typically labeled with the Orwellian phrase “buyback”, but the government cannot “buy back” items it never owned. From lohud.com:

Guns can be turned in for money in New Rochelle Friday with no questions asked. The state Attorney General’s Office, New Rochelle police and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office are teaming up on the gun buyback program, with assault rifles fetching $250, handguns $150, rifles and shotguns $75, and non-working and antique guns $25. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethesda Baptist Church, 71 Lincoln Ave., New Rochelle. Payment will be made in the form of prepaid debit cards. Each person who turns in an operable handgun or assault rifle will also receive a free iPad.

From the image, there appear to be 22 pistols (7 revolvers, 15 semi-autos), 26 ordinary long guns, including 2 collectible military bolt action rifles, and two HK91 or similar clones, perhaps made from kits. The picture may have been taken before the event was finished.

There have been numerous academic studies showing these events do not decrease crime or suicides. The most rigorous and largest study showed a slight increase in crime committed with guns in the two months after these events. From a previous article:

Moreover, during the first two months following the gun buyback, we find that a GBP is associated with an increase in incidents of firearm-related crime. The 7.7 percent increase in gun crime we detect in column (4) is relatively modest, suggesting at most, two additional gun crimes.24

The press release by Attorney General Leticia James’ office shows numerous false assumptions. From the New York Government press release:

“Every gun that was brought in today will make our communities safer,” said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah. “Allowing people to safely remove unwanted guns from their homes can help reduce many of the risks associated with having a firearm, including suicide, domestic violence, and unintentional deaths of children. It will also help prevent these guns from falling into the wrong hands and making our streets less safe. We thank New York Attorney General James, the County Executive, and the New Rochelle Police Department for partnering with us on this essential public safety initiative.”

Removing unwanted guns from people’s homes is not “taking guns off the street”. The only barriers requiring the state to “allow people to safely remove unwanted guns” are those imposed by the government. In most states, it is very safe and simple to advertise the gun for sale, sell it to a gun dealer; or take it to a gun show for sale.

The assumption “more guns equal more danger” has repeatedly been shown to be false. In many cases, more guns equal less danger.

The major purpose of these events appears to be propaganda. The message is:

Guns are bad. Turn them in to the police.

The next event appears to be scheduled for Rome, New York, with the same incentives. The event will be held on September 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The announcement of an upcoming gun turn-in for Rome emphasizes these events are “amnesty” events. From spectrumlocalnews.com:

Guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, paper bag, or box. This is an amnesty program, meaning no questions will be asked of anybody dropping off a gun.

While this is an amnesty program, licensed dealers and law enforcement officers are not eligible. As “no questions will be asked”, how are they to be excluded?

Licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement officers are not eligible to participate in this program.

It is not surprising the numbers are low. Nearly any working long gun is worth more than $75 on the free market. Nearly any working handgun is worth more than $150. Only a few guns labeled as “assault rifles” will have a market value of less than $250.

The program takes advantage of people ignorant of guns and their value, by giving them less than what the guns are worth, in order to make government propaganda.

Some savvy gun owners will use the program to unload barely functional arms for cash.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.