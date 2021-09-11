2021: Remembering 9/11 and the 20 Year War ~ AmmoLand News

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Good morning Patriots.

Today we once more pray for all those who lost their lives and the family members they left behind.

9/11 was a crime not only against the American people, but on all of humanity.

We will not let history repeat itself. Too many are awake and we know their playbook. We are watching them closely.

Rest In Peace to not only the victims who died on September 11, 2001, but may everyone who died as a result of the ensuing 20 years of war also Rest In Peace.

All of us here at AmmoLand News will never forget and will keep fighting on the digital battlefield until all truths are revealed. God Bless the U.S.A.

Fredy Riehl

Editor in Chief

AmmoLand Shooting Sports News