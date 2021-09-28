Test the Entire Staccato Lineup at the Concealed Carry & Home Defense Expo

Staccato to Offer Attendees of the USCCA Expo Access to their Pistol Lineup.

WEST BEND, WI – -(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) will descend on Fort Worth, Texas, for its 2021 Concealed Carry and Home Defense Expo, Oct. 1-3, at the Fort Worth Convention Center. The Concealed Carry and Home Defense Expo is the number one destination for American gun owners, providing attendees with access to self-defense and training seminars, demonstrations, and a look at hundreds of new products from industry leaders.

Attendees can expect a mix of new and returning sessions and training activities, all aimed at helping them become responsibly armed citizens. Additionally, the USCCA is bringing back its most popular event, the Live-Fire Range, offering attendees ages 18-years-and-older the opportunity to get hands-on experience shooting and testing firearms. The range is located in the Fort Worth Convention Center, and the USCCA provides rounds of free ammo. As the industry leader in firearms safety and training, the USCCA also includes ear and eye protection for participants.

In addition to the free ammo and ear and eye protection, Staccato, the title sponsor of the Concealed Carry and Home Defense Expo, will provide participants of the Live-Fire Range access to test its entire 2021 lineup. The firearms manufacturer stands behind its commitment to American Ingenuity. Its firearms provide precise engineered reliability, accuracy, and confidence, allowing gun owners to be more locked in for family and freedom.

“We are honored to have Staccato as the title sponsor for this year’s Concealed Carry and Home Defense Expo,” said USCCA President and Founder Tim Schmidt. “We look forward to partnering with Staccato to build upon the USCCA mission of empowering Americans who want to be prepared as their family’s first line of defense.”

Attendees who would like to learn more about the product offering by Staccato will have access to its team of professionals at booth #1001 and an opportunity to view their demonstrations on the Family and Freedom Stage by Staccato.

The Concealed Carry and Home Defense Expo is free for USCCA members and $25 for non-members who pre-register. For a full agenda, exhibitor information, and to register, please visit usccaexpo.com.

About the USCCA

The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is an association of responsible armed Americans whose members get exceptional self-defense education, lifesaving training, and self-defense liability insurance, preparing them for the before, during, and after of a lawful act of self-defense. The USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible gun owners. Learn more about the USCCA at www.uscca.com.