Get Tickets to Win an Engraving Extravaganza Aranea Morsus “Spider Gun”

Photos by Landeen Photography
Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- This is a Colt Single Action Army .45 Revolver that has gone through a unique, non-traditional, beautification process. It is absolutely stunning and brilliantly executed. Steve Frickey submitted an application and test piece for our First Annual Engraving Extravaganza.
Many entered but only ten were chosen to continue on as a contestant. He was one of the chosen. We sent him the disassembled Colt which he was tasked with freestyle engraving within a one-year time frame. He drew his inspiration from the fall oak leaf, which then blossomed into a spectacular vision he called “Aranea Morsus”, Latin for Spider Bite.
This gun was judged by some of the best in the business and ended up taking second place. It has been featured in Ballistics Magazine and it is definitely a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that is sure to be a family heirloom for generations! Take advantage of this opportunity to win the last remaining Colt from our first ever Engraving Extravaganza!
Tickets are only $20 each! Please see pictures for accurate depiction and rules.
“The design is a result of my doodling, ” he said. “I started with a lot of scrolls and Oak Leaf. I said to myself, what goes with oak leaves in the wild? Spiders, of course! That’s when I decided to add spiders and web to my design.” – Steve Frickey
“It’s cool and reminds me of Anime.” – Photographer, Alex Landeen
“After examining the gun, his execution is near-perfect. If you look at the way he’s laid down the lines of the spider web, you’ll see his execution is flawless.” – Judge Lister
- Manufacturer:COLT
- Action: SAO
- Caliber: 45 Colt (LC)
- Barrel Length: 5.5″
- Capacity: 6
- Hammer Style: Exposed
- Grips: Custom Stag
- Sights: Blade Front
- Frame Description: Color Case Hardened Steel
- Frame Size: Standard
- Finish: TGW Color Case, Blue and Nitre Blue
- OAL: 10.25″
- Series: Peacemaker
Includes Custom Walnut Display Case with Letter of Authenticity as well as the Factory Colt Box with owners manual, lock etc.
Purchase Tickets Here: www.tylergunworks.com/store/Engraving-Extravaganza-Aranea-Morsus-p389273961
Watch Ballistics Magazine Interview with Bobby Tyler Here: www.ballisticmag.com/tyler-gun-works-engraving-extravaganza/
