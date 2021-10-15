U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushmaster Firearms is thrilled to announce the launch of our new 450 Bushmaster Rifle. The 450 Bushmaster features type III hard coat anodizing, our M-LOK 14” free float rail, and the Snake Charmer muzzle brake.

We have designed our 450 Bushmaster to significantly reduce felt recoil. The 450 Bushmaster is ready to handle all hunts for deer, bear, and boar. This lighter-weight rifle makes a great choice for all hunters. It will be available with our DM2S 2 stage trigger.

The MSRP is $1329.99. Available through distribution, at your local dealer, and on our website at www.bushmaster.com.

.450 Bushmaster Rifle Features

Weight :7.06lbs Without Magazine

:7.06lbs Without Magazine Length: 40 inches

40 inches Handguard: BFI 14” Free Float Handguard

BFI 14” Free Float Handguard Barrel: 1:24 twist rate, 20” Barrel

1:24 twist rate, 20” Barrel Muzzle: Snake Charmer 11/16 x 24

Snake Charmer 11/16 x 24 Magazine: 5-Round

5-Round Gas System: Carbine Length

About Bushmaster Arms

Bushmaster is a Nevada Corporation focusing on Quality, American Made manufacturing. PROVEN through hard use in competition, and in the woods and prairies of America, Bushmaster has PROVEN itself.

Driven by the spirit of innovation that began more than 48 years ago, using improved engineering, manufacturing techniques, and advanced materials, Bushmaster continues to enhance our products. Our Consistency, Accuracy, and Quality Driven American Made weapons are critical in our overall success.