Homemade Shotguns At Columbus “Buyback” Gun Turn-In

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- A few years ago, “ghost gun” homemade shotguns were appearing at gun “buyback” turn-in events, as makers of the simple shotguns cashed in on the money to be had. Gun “buyback” is an Orwellian term. You cannot “buyback” a gun you never owned before.

In a recent turn-in event on October 23, from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio, it appears two of the shotguns were turned in for $50 each. The guns show a bit of craftsmanship. The hose clamps are nicely clipped instead of having excessive over-run, the stock is inletted for the barrel and clamping system, and the pipe-barrel muzzle is squared off and trimmed. The materials cost about $10.

The event brought in a little less than 100 guns. Some of them were worth far more than the $50 offered. From 10tv.com:

The Public Safety office told us they received 73 handguns, 11 shotguns, and 13 rifles.

It is said to be the first event of its type held in Columbus. From 10tv.com:

This was the first gun buyback held by Columbus police. Public Safety Director Robert Clark said first the guns will be run through the system after being received. If the guns are reported stolen, they’ll then be returned to the rightful owner. If the gun is linked to a crime, detectives will then take over and investigate.

The homemade “ghost guns” have no serial number. They are made all over the world where factory guns are difficult to get. There is some dispute about how much was being paid out at the event. From spectrumnews1.com:

The drive-through-style event allowed citizens to pull up, hand over their firearms to police and get a $50 gift card in exchange.

Close inspection of the breech of the ghost gun shotgun shows a copper wire of unknown purpose. It may be these ghost guns are electrically fired muzzleloaders instead of the more traditional slam fire guns. I have made hardware store electrically fired firearms 40 years ago as a proof of principle experiment.

Dispatch reports debit cards worth $25 will be given out. It may be two will be given for each gun. From dispatch.com:

U.S. Bank debit gift cards worth $25 each will be given as gifts to the first 200 people who turn in firearms at the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Fire Training Academy, located at 3639 Parsons Ave. on the city’s South Side.

In the middle of an ammunition shortage, someone decided to turn in 500 rounds of Remington .22 for free. Maybe it found a good home. The rounds have no serial numbers, like the “ghost guns”. Many firearms professionals are willing to take difficult to “dispose of” ammunition, and dispose of it properly, preferably at a private range.

Homemade guns have been made in the United States since before it became the United States. Bans on making your own legal guns are a new and, very likely, unconstitutional infringement on the right to keep and bear arms. There are no federal restrictions on making your own guns, as long as the guns are legal to own. No serial numbers have ever been required for homemade guns, until very recently.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.