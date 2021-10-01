U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearm industry trade association, noted that the announcement from Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., of their plan to move their headquarters and a large portion of their operations to Tennessee, is just the latest of a series of firearm and ammunition manufacturers moving to states with strong Second Amendment traditions. Smith & Wesson announced their plans to relocate headquarters and assembly operations from Springfield, Mass., to Maryville, Tenn.

“This follows a pattern of firearm and ammunition manufacturers that are migrating to states that respect the contributions of the firearm industry and respect the Second Amendment rights of those who purchase their products,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “The decision to expand production by any firearm manufacturer is indicative of the strong and vibrant market of lawful gun ownership. Firearm sales have been at record levels for more than 18 months and this investment in the future shows that the leading firearm manufacturers see a market with continued room for growth.”

Smith & Wesson’s new Tennessee home is familiar with firearm manufacturing. Earlier this year Troy Manufacturing announced it was moving production from West Springfield, Mass., to Clarksville, Tenn. Beretta U.S.A. Corporation moved production from Maryland to Gallatin, Tenn., in 2016 and Barrett Firearms is headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Smith & Wesson will add 750 jobs to the state and invest over $125 million to build a new state-of-the-art facility. The firearm industry already employs nearly 7,800 people in Tennessee through direct or indirect jobs and contributes over $1.07 billion in economic impact. The firearm industry pays $130.5 million in federal and state taxes annually and contributed an additional $22.1 million in excise taxes that benefit wildlife conservation.

Smith & Wesson’s announced expansion into Tennessee is the latest of states that respect the rights of law-abiding citizens attracting firearm and ammunition manufacturers to move or expand.

Alabama Remington Outdoor Company moved much of its production from New York to Huntsville. Kimber expanded production to Troy, over Yonkers, N.Y. It later relocated the corporate headquarters to Alabama.

Iowa Les Baer moved from restrictive Illinois to LeClaire, Iowa, in 2007. Lewis Machine & Tool Company (LMT) left Illinois after 40 years to relocate to Iowa in 2019.

Mississippi Olin Corporation’s Winchester Ammunition moved from East Alton, Ill., to Oxford in 2011.

North Carolina Sturm, Ruger, and Co. expanded production in Mayodan in 2013.

Pennsylvania Kahr Arms moved their headquarters to Greely, Penn., from New York after the state rushed through passage of the SAFE Act.

South Carolina American Tactical Imports relocated 100 jobs and its manufacturing from Rochester, N.Y., to Summerville, S.C., in 2013. PTR Industries left Connecticut for Aynor in 2013, where it set up shop.

Tennessee Beretta moved firearm production and engineering and design to Gallatin, Tenn., from Maryland in 2015 over concerns of increasingly strict gun control legislation.

Texas Mossberg expanded production in Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2013, instead of growing its New Haven, Conn., plant. Colt Competition moved from Canby, Ore., to Breckenridge, Texas, in 2013.

Wyoming Magpul Industries left Boulder, Colo., after the state passed magazine restrictions and moved production to Laramie, Wyo. Weatherby Inc.’s Adam Weatherby announced at SHOT Show in 2018 he was moving the company from California to Sheridan, Wyo. Accessories maker HiViz announced in 2013 they were leaving Fort Collins, Colo., over-restrictive gun control legislation to Laramie. Stag Arms announced in 2019 they were opening their new facility in Cheyenne, Wyo., after leaving their former headquarters in New Britain, Conn.



About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org