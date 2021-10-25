U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I just finished testing the Umarex XBG CO2 pistol. What a blast it is to shoot. And I got surprisingly good groups with it. To begin I shot it at 8-feet and got a ½” group. I then backed up to 15’ and got a 1 3/8-inch group. I am by no means a great pistol shot even though I’ve owned pistols since the 7th grade. So, I’m sure that anyone reading this article could get better groups.

The Umarex XBG CO2 pistol is easy to operate. To begin, hit the magazine release. Pull the follower back and tilt the top of the magazine downwards. Place BBs in the hole near the bottom end. It will hold 19 BBs.

Now unscrew the flip screw on the bottom of the handle by turning it counterclockwise. Then flip up the back of the handle. Place a drop of gun oil on the top of a 12g CO2 canister and place it into the handle. Shut the flap on back of the grip into its original position. Now tighten the screw that will puncture the CO2 canister until you hear the gas leak. Tighten it until snug.

Now insert the magazine. The Umarex XBG CO2 pistol does not employ a blow-back system so you do not need to cock the pistol. It is now ready to shoot. To move the safety into the firing position press it down and then slide it back to the fire position.

The Umarex XBG CO2 pistol spits out BBs at 410 fps so of course, it is not a hunting pistol other than it’d be fun to shoot mice and rats within your barn. But besides just being flat-out fun to shoot, I do see two good uses for it.

It would be a good gun to run varmints out of your garden if you’re not wanting to kill them. For instance deer. A herd of deer can annihilate a garden in short order. The bad deal is, they can also jump a pretty good-sized fence which makes them even harder to keep out. And since it is a semi auto, you can fire it as fast as you can pull the trigger so you can scatter a whole herd of deer fast. You could also run off coons etc.

The second good use for the Umarex XBG CO2 pistol that I see is to practice shooting so as to tune up your shooting skills. I am doing a consulting job over in South Dakota at this very moment. There was a torrential downpour today so, besides the rain, it is now super muddy so I couldn’t go out and find a field to shoot in. So I grabbed a cardboard box and filled it with cardboard and made me a backstop. That allowed me to shoot it in the living room where I am staying. Which brings up, with this set-up you can practice all winter long, no matter how bad the blizzard is howling outside.

The trigger on the Umarex XBG CO2 pistol is not good. It seemed like I’d pull it for 5-seconds (or 1-foot) before it fired. But since the MSRP is only $31.45, I don’t think that you can expect a $250.00, 1 1/2 lb. Timney trigger either though, can you?

And as is usual, we will close with the specs:

SPECS:

TRIGGER ACTION Double

POWER SOURCE CO2

CALIBER 0.177

AMMUNITION Steel BB

CAPACITY 19 rounds

WEIGHT 0.7 lbs

SIGHTS Fixed

OVERALL LENGTH 6.75″

BARREL LENGTH 4.25″

BARREL Smooth Bore

SAFETY Manual

VELOCITY 410 fps

DANGER DISTANCE 325 Yards

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”