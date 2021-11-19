The Narrow Life Experience of Supreme Court Justices

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I listened to the oral arguments in the case of New York State Rifle and Pistol Association versus Bruen. I found the judges on the US Supreme court both fascinating and frightening. To me, their questions showed the narrow life experiences of a supreme court judge. Before I commit the same error that these judges made, I must admit that the justices are not all the same, and their experiences are certainly different than mine.
This particular legal case asks the court to decide if ordinary people can legally carry ordinary firearms in ordinary places. Time and again, the judges asked the petitioner’s counsel if he were asking that guns belong in extraordinary places. To take a few examples, the judge was implying that honest gun owners should be disarmed at schools, at public gatherings, on the subway, and at sporting events.
Lawyers want to restrict their arguments to the narrow question asked in the case. What I found fascinating were the judges’ assumptions.
The judge assumes that schools are safe and that guns should be outlawed there. I’ve studied our history and I know that schools are dangerous places where innocent children have been attacked. My experience may be unusual since I’ve worked to make schools safer with programs that trained school staff to be first responders, to stop an attack and treat the injured unto police and EMTs arrive.
My experience may be unusual since I know co-eds who were raped as they walked home from class late at night. They were disarmed because the campus was a “gun free zone”. No, the campus wasn’t a “gun free zone” to the rapist who brought his gun. It sounds as if the justices think that laws enforce themselves and that criminals obey our laws.
That isn’t my experience. My friends have a painful history to prove it. Evidently, that history and what we learned from it isn’t obvious to some supreme court judges.
One judge asked if the state could outlaw concealed carry at public gatherings like Times Square on New Year’s eve, or at bars and restaurants where alcohol is served. Again, I heard the question as a confession by the judges.
The judge thinks that restaurants and bars are made safe by ink on paper. If we’re going to outlaw guns, then wouldn’t bars be safer if we also outlawed carrying keys in a bar so we wouldn’t drive while intoxicated? I’m afraid the judge would say that we should outlaw keys in bars too. To me, it sounds as if the judge thinks we depend on laws to get home safely.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
Alexa Analytics
1 year
This is an Alexa Analytics cookie that is used to track user behavior.
Alexa analytics service - keep track on user informations
30 minutes
This cookie is used to keep track on user informations and reports it to Alexa analytics service.
Google Analytics
2 years
The _ga cookie, installed by Google Analytics, calculates visitor, session and campaign data and also keeps track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognize unique visitors.
Google Analytics - Google Tag Manager
1 minute
A variation of the _gat cookie set by Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager to allow website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. The pattern element in the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to.
Google Analytics gid cookie
1 day
Installed by Google Analytics, _gid cookie stores information on how visitors use a website, while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the data that are collected include the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
Google DoubleClick
1 year 24 days
The __gads cookie, set by Google, is stored under DoubleClick domain and tracks the number of times users see an advert, measures the success of the campaign and calculates its revenue. This cookie can only be read from the domain they are set on and will not track any data while browsing through other sites.
Google Tag Manager
3 months
Provided by Google Tag Manager to experiment advertisement efficiency of websites using their services.
Vimeo
2 years
Vimeo installs this cookie to collect tracking information by setting a unique ID to embed videos to the website.
YouTube
16 years 3 months 5 days
YouTube sets this cookie via embedded youtube-videos and registers anonymous statistical data.
Rob Morse, You have asked an incredibly perceptive question; allow me to rephrase the question: “Are individuals with similar ‘narrow experience in life’ founded in academia, and legal training, advocacy and procedure, albeit with different perspectives on the ‘law’, its genesis and purpose, deemed by other lawyers, law professors and politicians qualified to be ‘judges’ ?” And, you have chosen an appropriate reference point. I listened to and read the transcript of the oral arguments of NYSRPA v Bruen; and I read the petition, response and several amici briefs (far too many for me to read all). The discussion was… Read more »
I support the restrictions listed in the second amendment.