Democrat Experiences ‘Gun Control’ She Pushed on Constituents Firsthand

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “A criminal case against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, one of the first Black representatives elected to Congress from Florida after Reconstruction, ended Wednesday with her guilty plea to a tax charge in a charity fraud case,” the Associated Press reports.

She’d been convicted before, in 2017 on 18 counts, we are told, serving two years of a five-year sentence before that was thrown out. An appeals court ruled the judge removing a juror who deliberately disregarded evidence and declared “the Holy Spirit” told him Brown was innocent somehow denied her the right to a fair trial. The guilty plea means there’s no need for a new trial. She now faces an additional three years, although federal prosecutors are recommending “punishment” be limited to paying the IRS $62,000.

That hardly seems sufficient to the level of offense. Having set up a phony “scholarship” for underprivileged students and then “siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Brown and her chief of staff funded only two and, per prosecutors, “pocketed the rest of the funds, using them for lavish events such as a golf tournament and luxury boxes for an NFL game and a Beyonce concerts.”

She’s another Democrat charlatan “for the people,” at least as long as someone else is footing the bill and she gets the lion’s share. Consider the appropriateness of this headline and the mindset it reflects:

Democrat ex-Congresswoman Corrine Brown, 71, arrives at federal prison in a luxury Mercedes minibus to begin five-year sentence for stealing charity funds intended for poor children

Ignorant and biased citizenship malpractitioners will continue voting for frauds who know how to tell them what they want to hear: “Someone else is to blame for your lot in life and I’ll make them pay.” So violence becomes the fault of “guns,” “disenfranchisement,” and “systemic” denial of “equity.”

Corrine Brown not only knew how to play that but in all reality, probably buys into much of it herself: After all, we’re talking about someone who went on record advocating for government action to stop “ethnic cleansing in Freedonia,” not realizing she was being punked with a non-existent situation in a fictitious country from a Marx Brothers movie.

So it’s hardly a surprise to find her a true believer in citizen disarmament, taking part in a sit-in on the House floor with other Democrat “lawmakers” protesting for more federal infringements that would have done nothing to stop the Pulse Nightclub slaughter they had gathered to exploit. It’s curious that when agitating leftist politicians take over the Capitol to prevent the workings of government, it’s not called an “insurrection.”

It’s also curious how “Constitutional rights” are the first refuge those denying them to others seek when it’s their precious hindquarters in a bind, and Brown is a prime example of such hypocrisy. She used the political power she had been given to try and criminalize a fundamental right, meaning any of her countrymen defying such edicts would be incarcerated, provided they survived the interdiction experience. With very few exceptions (like if you’re Hunter Biden), chances are anyone running afoul of a federal gun “law” will have to do more than pay a fine and the odds of finding a juror advised by the Holy Spirit to acquit seem even less likely.

If there’s a silver lining – or a “hoist with [her] own petard” ending to this, it’s that Brown is now a felon and prohibited by “law” from owning a gun for the rest of her life. Except that’s not really the end, because there’s another “life sentence” resulting from her misadventures in government, and one that’s imposed on those of us who work and pay taxes: Being a member of an elite political class that knows how to take care of itself, she’ll continue to receive her Congressional pension.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.