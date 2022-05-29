Taurus Introduces the G3 Tactical 9mm

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taurus, manufacturer of premium handguns for defense, hunting, and sport shooting, announces its first factory custom variant of the G3 9mm defensive handgun. The new G3 Tactical comes ready for duty with design features that accept key user-installed aftermarket upgrades.

The Taurus G3 Tactical is a full-size polymer striker-fired pistol that visually sets itself apart from the standard Taurus G3 with its receiver in Magpul FDE and slide complemented with an element-resistant Patriot Brown Cerakote finish. Offered in either 17- or 10-round magazine configurations, the Taurus G3 Tactical delivers the same ergonomic performance and reliable operation that has made the Taurus G3 handgun a leader in the personal defense handgun category.

Understanding that confidence in equipment equates to confident performance in the field, Taurus engineers equipped the G3 Tactical to allow the modern-day personal defense practitioner to build their firearm “their way.” The precision alloy steel slide features the innovative Taurus Optic Ready Option (T.O.R.O.), with interchangeable optic mounting plates to allow easy installation of the most common red dot optics on the market. Compatible mounting patterns include Docter, Venom, FastFire (plate 1), Trijicon RMR, Holosun 407c/507c (plate 2), C-More STS2 (plate 3), and Leupold Deltapoint Pro (plate 4).

With the growing use of suppressors and aftermarket compensators, the Taurus G3 Tactical also comes with a factory-threaded 1/2×28 DLC-coated barrel. The Diamond-Like Coating’s reduced friction coefficient ensures smooth operation and increased durability. Installation of a custom muzzle device or suppressor is simple, and a thread protector is included for use when the barrel is run “bare.”

To accommodate the use of a suppressor or optic, the Taurus G3 Tactical comes with tall co-witness open sights. These offer a clear sight picture when used in combination with most suppressors and aftermarket muzzle devices and provide the much-needed backup sighting solution for use with a red dot optic.

Additional features of the Taurus G3 Tactical include a MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rail to mount a tactical light or laser and a loaded chamber indicator for visual verification if a cartridge is loaded in the chamber. The pistol also comes with a re-strike capability. In the event of a failure-to-fire condition, the shooter can pull the trigger again to re-strike the primer. The manual safety is eliminated to ensure a snag-free deployment and quick engagement in a stressful defense situation.

Assisting in more accurate shot placement and trigger control is the G-Series trigger. This is a two-stage trigger system noted for its light uptake to “the wall” followed by a crisp break. The trigger is further enhanced by a short reset for faster target re-engagement.

A custom soft case is also included with the G3 Tactical for storage and protection while transporting to the range. MSRP for both the 17- and 10-round Taurus G3 Tactical models is $582.98.

Taurus G3 Tactical Specifications

Caliber: 9mm Luger

9mm Luger Capacity: 17 or 10 rounds

17 or 10 rounds Magazines: 2×17 or 2×10

2×17 or 2×10 Firing System: striker

striker Action Type: SA w/re-strike

SA w/re-strike Front Sight: fixed

fixed Rear Sight: drift adjustable

drift adjustable Safety: striker block, trigger safety, visual loaded chamber indicator

striker block, trigger safety, visual loaded chamber indicator Frame Size: full size

full size Grip Material: polymer

polymer Slide Material: alloy steel

alloy steel Slide Finish: Cerakote Patriot Brown

Cerakote Patriot Brown Barrel Length: 4.5 in.

4.5 in. Overall Length: 7.76 in.

7.76 in. Overall Width: 1.20 in.

1.20 in. Overall Height: 5.38 in.

5.38 in. Included: custom soft case, threaded muzzle protector

custom soft case, threaded muzzle protector MSRP: $582.98

