2022 Senate Gun Control Bill Expected At Any Time for a Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- The gun control framework is complete, and both sides have come to an agreement. The Senate is expected to use another bill from the House of Representatives as a vehicle to pass the gun control package more quickly.

The news came early Monday morning that the barriers between Democrats and Republicans on the framework have been breached. Republicans and Democrats agreed to a framework both parties could live with and believe could be sold to their bases. The bill is expected to be filed late today or tomorrow.

The parties have agreed to use a House bill as a vehicle to help it clear any further roadblocks preventing the gun control measure’s journey through Congress. Under Congressional rules, the Senate can take a House bill and strip it of its language and substitute a Senate version of the language. This method could see the bill skip the usual steps of review, debate or discussion that a bill must pass to make it to the President’s desk sooner than later.

According to the Punch Bowl, The central sticking point in the gun control negotiations had nothing to do with firearms or due process problems with Red Flag gun confiscation laws. The major roadblock was federal funding for abortion. Republicans wanted language included in the bill that prevented any of the federal grants in the bill from going to pay for abortions. This clause is known as “Hyde” language, named after pro-life Republican Senator Cyndy Hyde-Smith.

Senator John Cornyn from Texas led the Republican side of the negotiations along with nine other Republicans. Senator Chris Murphy led the Democrats in the debate. The bill has the blessing of both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) are expected to back the bill. The bill’s bipartisan support gives it a super-majority saving the gun control measure from a filibuster in the Senate.

If the bill gets filed by 5:30 pm EDT Tuesday, June, 21st 2022, Sen. Schumer can set into motion a vote and move the bill back to the House, where the House can accept it or reject it. The House is expected to overwhelmingly support the bill. The next step will be for the gun control measure to head to the desk of President Joe Biden to sign into law. The President has expressed support for the framework and is expected to sign it once it reaches him.

If the bill isn’t filed by 5:30 today, Schumer will have to wait until tomorrow to move for a vote on the proposal. Sources in the know tell AmmoLand News that Senator Schumer is pushing to get the bill today. With the language worked out, it isn’t a matter of if the gun control bill will be introduced. It is just a matter of when it will be brought to a floor for a vote.

Right now, it looks like a sure thing that that bill will pass, but gun owners are still encouraged to reach out to their Senators and Demand they vote no on the gun control measures.

