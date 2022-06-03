Aero Precision Rifle Successfully Tested to NIJ Standard

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- An Aero Precision rifle has successfully completed a series of rigorous testing procedures required to meet National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards for law enforcement. Following that process, the rifle was evaluated with a 10,000-round endurance test.

The weapon experienced zero malfunctions during the 10,040 round NIJ assessment, even in extreme conditions that fall outside normal use.

Evaluation of NIJ Standard

The evaluation process was conducted by a West Coast law enforcement agency and included the following phases:

Initial 60-round test fire sequence

12 hour Freezer period with subsequent 30-round test fire

12 hour Oven period (120° Fahrenheit) with a subsequent 30-round test fire

Water submersion with subsequent 30-round test fire

Sand submersion with subsequent 30-round test fire

Six (6) position drop test with five (5) rounds fired after each drop. 1

Initial zero with optic and iron sights 2

Final zero conducted with 3-round zeroing shots near the end of the endurance test with an acceptable zero of 2.75 in.

Endurance Test

The test consisted of 10,000 rounds fired in 1,000 round increments.

The rifle was cleaned and lubricated prior to the beginning of the test.

It was subsequently lubricated in 1000-round intervals.

The firing schedule for this rifle consisted of 150-180-round increments from various shooting positions and firing rates.

There was an 8-12 round cooldown period between firing cycles utilizing a 4’x4′ industrial fan.

The gas rings of the rifle were replaced at 6,040 rounds.

A final zeroing test was conducted at around 9,960.

The Aero Precision rifle completed both the NIJ Standards and Endurance Test with zero (0) operational problems.

1The charging handle lever on the port side broke during the drop testing sequence and the flash-hider and pistol group came loose. None of these issues impacted how the rifle functioned. Loosened parts were re-tightened.

2The T&E optic failed during the drop test; no effect on the rifle test. A second T&E optic also failed. A third T&E optic was used during the endurance firing sequence.

Learn about Aero Precision

About Aero Precision

Aero Precision was founded in 1994 in Gig Harbor, WA. The company originally began in the Aerospace industry and currently operates as a leading firearms parts and components manufacturer. Aero’s innovative products and manufacturing practices have resulted in a desirable, made in the USA line of products that are highly respected by recreational, sport and professional users alike.