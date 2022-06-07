Congress Wants to Cripple Our 2nd Amendment ~ VIDEO

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- I’m Dan Wos, and welcome to another Ammoland News Second Amendment Update.

Obama advisor Rahm Emanuel once said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” And gun-grabbing politicians live by that mantra.

Since the senseless acts of violence in Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, TX, Democrats have smelled fresh blood and they are exploiting the tragedies in an attempt to pass a dream list of gun control packages. Moreover, turn-coat Republicans are on board with these proposed draconian bills. Here is a quick rundown of this attempt to cripple our Second Amendment.

Red or Yellow (its all the same) Flag Gun Confiscation

The most likely item to pass both chambers of Congress is a bill on red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders (ERPO). Sidney Blumenthal and RINO Lindsey Graham have been working on a proposal as we speak. They can call it a yellow flag laws, but it will still be a red flag gun confiscation bill.

The threat of red flag legislation reaching the President’s desk is extremely high. These laws violate an individual’s right to due process.

21 to Buy Guns

Raising the age to buy rifles to 21 is also likely to pass out of the House. The bill has some support from weak-kneed RINO Republicans in Congress. Overcoming the filibuster will be hard, although Democrats might be willing to drop other legislation as a “compromise” to get this bill passed.

Unenforceable Safe Storage Laws [fly in titles]

Safe storage laws are another measure that has out-of-touch Republicans’ support. There will be immense pressure put on Republicans by Democrats in the Senate and anti-gun groups to back this bill.

Bump Stock Ban Redo

A bump stock ban is also in the works. The ATF has already banned the controversial item by changing the definition of a machine gun, but that is on shaky ground legally. If the Supreme Court takes up the case brought by Gun Owners of America, that ban could be knocked down. Any new law like this will fight a tough uphill battle. The bill’s language will likely include expanding the ban past just bump stocks to other types of trigger devices such as binary triggers. Are belt loops next!?

Serialize Everything

Another proposal on the table would require serializing all unfinished firearm frames and 3D printed “ghost guns”. A bill will probably pass the House in some form, but we believe this will be stopped in the Senate. Even if a bill does pass, it would be unenforceable.

Now let’s get to the proposal that Democrats will almost assuredly introduce!

Standard Magazine Ban

A gun magazine ban has been batted around that would ban all standard magazines holding more than ten rounds. Most don’t believe that a proposal like this can make it through the Senate and might be a sacrificial lamb to pass other less extreme bills. But this is one the left, really, really wants.

Assault Weapons Ban… the Sequel

The second sacrificial lamb proposal is a 1994-style “assault weapons ban.” This piece of legislation has been a wet dream of Democrats for years. Dianne Feinstein has introduced this bill multiple times, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also thrown weight behind a ban. Biden wants this legislation on his desk, but we don’t see Republicans letting a bill pass in the Senate. We see this as a negotiation piece of legislation. But you never know if the anti-gun politicians will be able to dig up the votes to pass a bill.

Everything Gets a Background Check

The final piece of legislation is universal background checks. This proposed law has been a goal of Democrats for a very long time. The anti-gun side will be sure to bring this up, but the chances of it passing in the Senate is slim, although it could pass the House.

We need to pressure our legislators not to bend a knee to the anti-freedom coalition and you need to be calling your representatives.

