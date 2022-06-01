GLOCK is Committed to Firearm Safety and Education

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- GLOCK, Inc. has set the standard in promoting safe tips when handling or using firearms through the Follow the Four campaign during National Safety Month in June.

The Follow the Four campaign is an opportunity to increase awareness on safety and education to those who own or handle firearms and to further encourage responsible gun ownership. This campaign encourages everyone to take a pledge to “follow the four” rules of firearm safety when using, handling, maintaining, and storing a firearm.

In an effort to continuously educate and encourage responsible gun ownership and safety, we are prolonging our Follow the Four initiative to extend past National Safety Month. “Firearm safety is a priority for GLOCK and that is why we are expanding our pledge campaign to be all year and not just during National Safety Month starting in July 2022,” says Brandie Collins, GLOCK, Inc. Marketing Director. At GLOCK, we care about the safety of not only our customers, but all of those who own or handle firearms.

To learn how you can take the pledge to commit to #FollowTheFour rules of firearm safety or share the message to educate others, visit followthefour.com

About GLOCK, Inc.

GLOCK is a leading global manufacturer of firearms. The simple, safe design of GLOCK’s polymer-based pistols revolutionized the firearms industry and made GLOCK pistols a favorite of military and law enforcement agencies worldwide and among pistol owners. In 2022, GLOCK celebrates 36 years in the United States. Renowned for featuring three safeties, GLOCK pistols offer users of every lifestyle confidence they can rely on. GLOCK, Inc. is based in Smyrna, Georgia. For more information, please visit us.glock.com.