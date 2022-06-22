Kansas Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Stealing Firearms

Editors Note: The following press release is directly from ATF. Regular readers of AmmoLand News know our stance on the unaccountable Federal Agency: No comment. We invite our readers to leave their hard-hitting insights in the comments below.

ST. LOUIS – -(AmmoLand.com)-U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Monday sentenced a man who stole firearms from a Hannibal farm supply store and sold one to an undercover federal agent to eight years in prison.

Dalton Culp, 29, of Hannibal, was also ordered to repay more than $5,000 to the Farm and Home Supply store in Hannibal. Culp and others stole seven guns from the store early on the morning of June 26, 2020. A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later learned that Culp had a gun for sale. The agent, working undercover, bought a Kimber 9mm pistol from Culp on Sept. 3, 2020.

The serial number of the gun had been partially obliterated, but it appeared to match one of the guns taken in the burglary.

After his arrest, Culp, 29, of Hannibal, admitted participating in the burglary and keeping the Kimber pistol for himself, his plea agreement says.

Culp, who has prior felony convictions, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on March 7 to three felonies: theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 30, Judge Fleissig sentenced Culp’s cousin, Cory Culp, 28, of Ralls County, to 21 months in prison.

A charge of possession of a stolen firearm is pending against a third defendant, Kyle Stolberg, 22.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hannibal Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce prosecuted the case.

