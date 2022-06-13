Kavanaugh Threat News Evaporates as Senate Group Announces Gun Control

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Possibly the most important detail reported in the arrest and subsequent federal charge against a California man now accused of attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is why this story quickly seems to have disappeared from the headlines.

On the other hand, reports about a compromise agreement on new gun controls from a bipartisan Senate working group was getting plenty of attention from the media.

As noted by Fox News, the assassination attempt “was ignored by all the Sunday political shows on ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN.”

Bill Maher, host of “Real Time,” unleashed criticism at the New York Times, declaring the newspaper “buried this.”

“If this had been a liberal Supreme Court justice that someone came to kill, it would have been on the front page,” Maher asserted. “And that’s what’s so disappointing about a paper like The New York Times because they just wear their bias on their sleeves, and if it’s not part of something that feeds our narrative, f— it, we bury it”.

At the bottom of Page 2 of the criminal complaint against Nicholas John Roske—arrested June 8 near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home in Montgomery County—it is noted he told investigators “that he believed the Justice that he intended to kill would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws.”

Here is a 26-year-old man who allegedly came clear across the country with a Glock 17 pistol to murder a Supreme Court justice because he might vote to protect the Second Amendment. This was in addition to what the complaint reveals was Roske’s anger “about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion.”

Translation: The suspect is a far-left radical willing to commit one or more homicides (Kavanaugh’s family might also have been killed) with a 9mm pistol, a gun Joe Biden would like to ban, because he is evidently philosophically opposed to gun rights, and cannot abide a pro-life ruling from the high court. With those facts emerging in the sparse—save for Fox News—coverage of the attempted assassination, critics say it is no surprise the establishment media is avoiding this story.

It is hardly the first time the establishment media has quickly moved on from a story involving an attack on a conservative by a radical left winger. When James T. Hodgkinson traveled to a suburban baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia in 2017 from Illinois, spending several weeks in the area apparently living in his van, he ultimately opened fire on Republican lawmakers and staffers at a practice session for the annual Congressional Baseball game. Turned out Hodgkinson, who was fatally wounded by Capitol police officers, had been “a far-left former volunteer on Sen. Bernie sanders’ presidential campaign, as noted by Wikipedia.

According to the New York Post, Roske “told police that he ‘began thinking about how to give his life purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice after finding the Justice’s Montgomery County address on the Internet,’ court documents allege.”

While Democrats are good at spreading blame around to all gun owners in the wake of tragic mass shootings such as Buffalo and Uvalde, they scramble for cover when karma comes to the discussion, and Republicans have done that. As reported by Business Insider, “Senate Republicans are pointing fingers at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.” The New York senator, a perennial anti-gunner and demagogue on social issues, two years ago unleashed these threatening words after the Supreme Court heard arguments in an abortion-related case, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!”

Schumer apologized the following day while on the Senate floor. But should he accept some responsibility for his initial remarks contributing to a divisive mentality that could drive someone to violence? After all, Schumer wants to hold gun manufacturers responsible for the crimes of gun-toting criminals and madmen. As Senate Majority Leader, he would happily lead the charge to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, that has protected the firearms industry from junk lawsuits designed bankrupt gun manufacturers as a strategy to reduce the right to keep and bear arms to rubble. What goes around comes around.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) posted a message on Twitter declaring, “Chuck Schumer called for this violence. The armed lunatic who showed up at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home was simply following orders. Justice cannot be served under the threat of mob violence.”

Roske is one of those people who presumably would be prevented from having a gun within the framework of an agreement announced over the weekend on what they describe as a “commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country.”

In a statement released by the bipartisan working group, the senators said, “Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons. Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”

However, CNN is lamenting about things left out of the compromise: Expanded background checks, a ban on so-called “assault weapons” and raising the minimum age for buying such a firearm.

The National Rifle Association released a statement following the Senate group’s announcement.

“The NRA is committed to real solutions to help stop violence in our communities,” the gun rights group said. “We encourage our elected officials to provide more resources to secure our schools, fix to our severely broken mental health system and support law enforcement.

“As is our policy,” the statement continued, “the NRA does not take positions on ‘frameworks.’ We will make our position known when the full text of the bill is available for review.

“The NRA will continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies, initiatives that override constitutional due process protections and efforts to deprive law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones into this or any other legislation,” the statement concluded.​

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.