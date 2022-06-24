Prohibitionists Resort to Rants, Libel, and Lies over Supreme Court Gun Ruling

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “NY Gov. Hochul Loses Her Mind Over SCOTUS Ruling Striking Down Conceal Carry Law,” Mary Chastain of Legal Insurrection notes following Thursday’s 6-3 decision in favor of carrying handguns outside the home in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. “Your tears are delicious, Hochul.”

Some may object to overt gloating, but I’m not one of them. Oath-breaking tyrant wannabes presume to dictate our rights to us and send hither swarms of state enforcers to harass us (and worse) when we stand up, defy their edicts, and claim our birthrights. And their setback has been done peaceably using a remarkable system bequeathed to Posterity by the Founders, sending some triggered collectivists into a rage-fille hysteria rivaling the tantrum at the end of Mel Gibson’s “Passion” movie.

More tempered and informed legal minds in the Second Amendment community are analyzing the opinion of the court, the concurrences, and the dissent. They’ll do a better job of explaining the issues and implications than I could hope to on things like requirements to prove cause, scrutiny, the applicability of earlier laws, “shall issue” permits, and what this could mean for “red flag laws” and the like. Plenty of qualified commentators are and will be writing about that, and I have no interest in trying to anticipate or reword their work here.

Instead, let’s take a moment to look at the reactions of those impervious to reasoning because they have an agenda that never was concerned with the truth. Let’s look at how the antis are reacting to the decision on social media.

What better place to start than David Hogg’s Twitter feed?

“Just as Republicans, gun owners and Democrats are coming together to demand action on gun safety- SCOTUS just ruled for the opposite and rolled back +200 years of jurisprudence. Americans want domestic tranquility and a well regulated militia not a SCOTUS bought by the NRA,” the noted legal scholar grouses (and simultaneously libels). “Trump packed the court and if we don’t do something it’s going to destroy our country and what little is left of our constitution in the process.”

“SCOTUS just issued their opinion in NYSRPA v Bruen and they got it wrong,” Shannon Watts, digging deep into her bottomless reservoir of accomplished legal acumen declares. “As our gun violence crisis gets even worse, SCOTUS has caved to the gun lobby’s extreme agenda and will make it harder for some states and cities to protect public safety.”

As an aside, if she’s blocked you as she has me, you can still access her rantings via an incognito window.

“As the extremist Roberts Court strikes down gun-safety measures—it’s urgent for us to act at every level of government,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, a guy who knows a thing or two about being an extremist brays. “Today, we’ll finally take steps to loosen the gun lobby’s grip and pass a law that’ll save lives.”

No, it won’t, and you’d think Republican lemmings marching off that cliff would realize that, and also realize if they demoralize their base, blow the presumptive “red wave” and don’t unseat enough Democrats, Schumer’s just the guy to show us what real “court-packing” looks like.

“This is another devastating setback in our fight against gun violence and it only underscores the need for bolder gun reforms on the national level. Because of this ruling, we’re now back to where we were in 1910, but it doesn’t have to remain this way,” disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lies.

Yes, lies. “Back to where we were in 1910”? Really?

Neat! So we can have unregistered new machine guns again, buy guns by mail, forget the stupid 4473s and NICS checks, hell, come to think of it we can get rid of all those anti-gun Democrat women in Congress because they couldn’t even vote until 1920… I bring that last part up because Cuomo’s the one in the doghouse over multiple sexual harassment allegations.

We could go on, but the pattern will be the same. The violence monopolists will try to minimize the court’s decision, and to do that they’ll “bear false witness” like Hogg saying NRA bought the judges, they’ll offer false authority like Watts posturing that hers are the superior legal qualifications, they’ll call names like Schumer branding the justices “extremists,” and they’ll flat-out lie, like Gropey.

Find your “favorite” gun-grabber and see which tactic(s) they favor.

Given that, there’s nothing wrong with celebrating the moment, and giving in to a Nelson Muntz moment at the expense of incompetents, scoundrels, tyrants, and liars – and their strident cult followers – is forgivable (and kind of fun).

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.