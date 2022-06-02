Texas Gov. Abbott Calls for School Shooting Probe

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott called on Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan each to immediately form a special legislative committee to study the following topics to prevent future school shootings:
- School safety
- Mental health
- Social media
- Police training
- Firearm safety
NRA-ILA will notify you as to the details of public hearings scheduled by these committees, so you can make plans to participate in them.
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the "lobbying" arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Very interesting read Even the Supreme Court affirmed in 2005 that police departments are not in fact obligated to provide protection to the public. https://theintercept.com/2022/05/27/uvalde-texas-shooting-police-law-enforcement/ “Neither the Constitution, nor state law, impose a general duty upon police officers or other governmental officials to protect individual persons from harm — even when they know the harm will occur,” said Darren L. Hutchinson, a professor and associate dean at the University of Florida School of Law. “Police can watch someone attack you, refuse to intervene and not violate the Constitution.” The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the government has only a duty to… Read more »
I think the 2005 SC 7-2 ruling in part,..the police have no duty to protect anyone other than people in custody. There is no entitlement to receive protective services from the police.
Correct You Are
What topics on Greg Abbotts list do the gun-grabbing socialist not see? No ERPO’s,no enhanced b/g checks,no ban on (assault weapons) AR15’s,etc. None of these things are the problem and would had prevented this or any other mass shooting.. GET RID OF GUN FREE ZONES !
That was easy/ How about a study on why the police failed those children
