Texas Gov. Abbott Calls for School Shooting Probe

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott called on Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan each to immediately form a special legislative committee to study the following topics to prevent future school shootings:

School safety

Mental health

Social media

Police training

Firearm safety

NRA-ILA will notify you as to the details of public hearings scheduled by these committees, so you can make plans to participate in them.

