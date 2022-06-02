Vermont: Suppressor Hunting Bill Signed Into Law

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Governor Phil Scott (R-VT) signed S. 281 into law, making Vermont the 41st state to allow the use of suppressors while hunting. The ASA-backed pro-suppressor provision of the bill, championed by Representatives Pat Brennan (R-Chittenden-9-2) and George Till (D-Chittenden-3), was amended into the legislation during the floor debate in the House of Representatives on May 10th. It passed the Senate as amended the very next day. The new law, which carries a two-year sunset provision, will take effect on July 1st.

“I said it once and I will say it again – what Representatives Brennan and Till accomplished is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Knox Williams, President and Executive Director of the American Suppressor Association. “After a decade of work, their unwavering persistence, hard work, and in-depth knowledge of suppressors has finally paid off, making The Green Mountain State safer and more accommodating for hunters. We could not have asked for better partners in the fight for your suppressor rights.”

The American Suppressor Association has been fighting alongside the bipartisan Vermont Sportsmen’s Caucus, Co-Chaired by Rep. Brennan, and the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation for suppressor rights in Vermont for the past 10 years. Together we have helped draft legislation, provided written and verbal testimony, and hosted multiple live-fire suppressor demonstrations for legislators, law enforcement officers, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department at the Barre Fish and Game Club near Montpelier. In 2015, ASA-backed legislation introduced by Rep. Brennan legalized the ownership of suppressors in the state, but not their use in the field.

“It is my pleasure to announce that with the enactment of S. 281, Governor Scott and the legislature have taken a tremendous step forward towards expanding the right of hunters to use suppressors in the field,” said Rep. Brennan, Co-Chair of the Vermont Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus. “For the past seven years, law-abiding citizens in Vermont have enjoyed suppressor ownership, but their use has been restricted to sport shooting at ranges only. With the enactment of S. 281, Vermont outdoorsmen and women finally have the ability to protect their hearing and the hearing of the youth hunting community as well. This bill was a long time in the works, but it has finally come to fruition thanks to the cooperation of many, most especially the Department of Fish and Wildlife and its Commissioner.”

Today’s enactment of S. 281 brings us one step closer to full suppressor legalization nationwide. Vermont is one of 42 states in which the ownership and possession of suppressors is legal. On July 1st, Vermont will join the 40 other states where hunting with a suppressor is allowed, making Connecticut the only state in the country where you can own, but not hunt with a suppressor. The American Suppressor Association will continue to work on our No State Left Behind campaign until we reach our goal of legalizing suppressors in all 50 states. Special thanks to Vermont for bringing us one step closer!

Although legal in 42 states, suppressors have been federally regulated since the passage of the National Firearms Act of 1934. Currently, prospective buyers must send in a Form 4 application to the ATF, pay a $200 transfer tax per suppressor, undergo the same process that is required to purchase a machine gun, and wait months for ATF to process and approve the paperwork. In stark contrast, many countries in Europe place little to no regulations on their purchase, possession, or use.

About the American Suppressor Association

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor community. We exist for one reason and one reason only: to fight for pro-suppressor reform nationwide.

