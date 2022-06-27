ZEV Technologies Supports FPC to Fight Washington State Magazine Ban

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Zev Technologies has announced an official campaign to support Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) and its important legal work challenging the Washington State standard capacity magazine ban. Centralia, WA based Zev Technologies (Zev) is a premier designer and manufacturer of pistol and rifle accessories and products. Zev, a current Constitution Alliance member and strong supporter of individual liberty, will support FPC’s legal work by donating a portion of the proceeds from every Firearm sold by Zev.

“ZEV Technologies is disturbed by the reckless actions of the Washington State Legislature for passing this unjust measure and Governor Inslee for signing it into law. This ban on protected arms is an attack on our inalienable rights and restrains our ability to operate our business and service our customers. Residents of Washington state are being put into harm’s way by this measure and risk being jailed for availing themselves of their rights. ZEV will continue to stand and fight anti-Second Amendment legislation. We are absolutely committed for the duration of these legal battles ahead of us,” stated Dan Groce, Director of Brand Engagement.

Zev is an early supporter of FPC through the Constitution Alliance. The Constitution Alliance is a collection of industry partners that refuse to allow individual rights to be continually trampled without a fight. Zev’s donations will help bring cases like the recently filed Sulivan v Ferguson, a direct challenge to the Washington magazine ban to the courts.

Lauren Hill, Director of Corporate Relation at FPC added, “Bans like this can not stand unopposed. We must all be willing to pitch in and fight to preserve our intrinsic rights including those enumerated in the Constitution. Zev Technologies is a key partner in this ongoing battle for our civil liberties.”

About Zev Technologies

ZEV Technologies (zevtechnologies.com) designs and manufactures pistol and rifle accessories and operates facilities in Centralia, Washington.

ZEV was started with a focus on competitive shooters, pioneering the first drop-in replacement triggers for GLOCK®. To this day, ZEV’s triggers are the gold standard for competitors worldwide. From its beginning with triggers, ZEV has built its business with the philosophy that any product it made had to be the best product of its type available on the market. Over time, ZEV’s customer base expanded from competitive shooters to elite military and law enforcement and ultimately, into leading gun stores and ranges for every shooter.

Today ZEV offers its own award winning lines of pistols and rifles in addition to providing the most comprehensive line of premium upgrade parts for GLOCK pistols. ZEV customers can be confident they are carrying the best product available whether it is in the competitive arena, the battlefield, or to their local range.

About FPC

Firearms Policy Coalition (firearmspolicy.org), a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization, exists to create a world of maximal human liberty, defend constitutional rights, advance individual liberty, and restore freedom. FPC’s efforts are focused on the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and adjacent issues including freedom of speech, due process, unlawful searches and seizures, separation of powers, asset forfeitures, privacy, encryption, and limited government. The FPC team are next-generation advocates working to achieve the Organization’s strategic objectives through litigation, research, scholarly publications, amicus briefing, legislative and regulatory action, grassroots activism, education, outreach, and other programs. FPC Law (FPCLaw.org), the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, lead the Second Amendment litigation and research space.