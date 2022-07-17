Armaspec Battle Grip Screw – The AR15 Upgrade You Never Knew You Needed

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- I know what you’re thinking, “a dedicated review on a grip screw?!” And that’s totally fair. If you had told me about it before I had a chance to check out the new Armaspec Battle Grip Screw, I would have scoffed at the premise myself.
But it’s actually a very handy little item that after installing in one AR-15, I wanted this grip screw in everyone I own. So what makes it so special? Read on and find out.
Armaspec Battle Grip Screw
Grip screws for the AR-15 come in two varieties – hex screw and slotted screw. The former is the overwhelming majority of screws out there. And it works great – when you have the right Allen key.
And I don’t just mean diameter, but length is absolutely critical. Because I don’t know about you readers, but for me, I never seem to have the right one handy. So if I want to tighten the screw down or replace a grip, I’ve got to go scouring my toolbox and workshop to find the damn thing.
The Battle Grip Screw from Armaspec takes a much more user-friendly approach. It utilizes both a large single slot that any standard US coin fits, and is shaped like a barbell with flairs at the end.
So what?
So shooters can just use a coin or flat-head screwdriver to securely install their grip. And that’s it.
I won’t waste your time going on about how much I love it, or how it’s perfect or anything. But simply put, the Armaspec grip screw is just so damn convenient that it makes me wonder why someone didn’t think of it sooner.
The downside? The Armaspec Battle Grip Screw is about three times the price of a standard grip screw at $10.99.
It’s a 1/4×28 thread , can be found at any hardware store for less than a dollar ! If the grip is loosening it may be from the bolt head tearing up the surface of the grip . A star type lock washer should prevent any mechanical problems . There’s no fix for stupid and you aren’t working on tractors use a little common sense (I know short supply these days) and don’t over torque the damm screw !
Alsa it won’t work with my Magpul grip that holds the oil bottle….maybe they need to make a oil bottle that works with it?
I bought a screwdriver-style hex driver for my grip screws. It lives on the wall above my bench. I don’t use it for anything else. And I’m starting to buy the grips with the little plug so I can store a tool or other items in the grips, so this wouldn’t work for that. But I can see the appeal otherwise! That’s a nice looking piece of hardware.
I have a small 1/4 drive socket set that came with a six inch extension, a magnetic bit driver attachment and a set of hex head bits. Cost me $15.
$35 for a screw that you may never remove? Somebody out there has screws loose and it is not on their gun.
Blue locktite is cheaper than that screw
Maybe we need to find a way to replace ALL the screws on ALL our firearms that might ever loosen, and that can’t be tightened with a coin. What a great idea! (Meanwhile, my grips seem to all have lock nuts, haven’t loosened in the least, and if they ever do, I will probably tighten them, as if that were the usual maintenance thing….)
I read this to mean that 10.99 was the price for this ‘special’ screw, and that the standard screw costs 1/3 of that. Nevertheless, I can’t imagine why someone would need to remove or install their AR pistol grip at the range. There’s nothing under there except the detent pin and spring that holds the selector in. Normally, they’re locktited in place and don’t loosen up. What, someone wants to bring a dozen different grips to the range and try them all for comfort? Even if one should want to do that for some reason, isn’t that something that could… Read more »
I use ss allan head screws and never paid more than 90 cents , as for his lack of tools ……..
Never have a hex wrench long enough? Maybe someone could invent one shaped like a capital L.
Seriously, Jim, have you been watching too many Biden speeches?
You really should give the author a break. I’m guessing he was assigned this product to hawk at people and did his best. How many words can one come up with to sell a special screw that nobody wants or needs? How many ways can you say; “you might not have a wrench with you, but you might have a coin?” Poor guy.
A solution in search of a problem.
Its main function seems to be transferring $$ from your pocket to theirs, like most AR “upgrades”.
if you need this all your pins should be threaded too and captured springs for easy play
I had quit up voting or down voting anything !!! I decided I would up vote this one . It tells me I already voted on this , Who , What the hell ?
Democrats counting votes ?????
Weren’t you aware we are in a coin shortage ? Quit hoarding all the change to tighten your grip. lol
Is this April fools day ? Who the hell changes grips every week.?
Or year ?
Or lacks a screwdriver or allen wrench ?
Maybe folks who shouldnt be messing with their guns.
A TEN BUCK SCREW FOR IDIOTS. HOW BOUT SOME LAND IN THE EVERGLADES
Yep, a fool and his… I use a stainless, 3/4″ Pan head Phillips screw that I get at the hardware store for $.25. They have a large head that accepts a #3 Phillips screw driver making it very easy to tighten. Anybody who pays even the $3+ mentioned for a grip screw is an idiot.
Then, too, how much tension are you going to get on a grip screw with a quarter? Pass!!
the glades are great, come on down.
Hell, we might be neighbors. Born and bred in the swamps of the Fla Glades. Ever busted caps at Pops range ?
Pops range !? It’s been along time since I shot at Pops range. Sharon, who has been running it ever since Pops died, has always been a very difficult person to get along with. She routinely throws temper tantrum’s and kicks people out or flat out bans them for no reason at all. The only reason to shoot there was that they allowed machine guns and Used to allow tannerite . Palm Beach has opened a five-star facility across from Corbett wildlife management area. The Palm Beach shooting sports complex is the nicest outdoor range I’ve ever shot at. if… Read more »
Pops was close the home. About 2 minutes away. Thats what made up for the the issues one might have encountered.with his daughter. Anyhow I never had any difficulties there.
Daughter? Sharon was Pop Dean’s wife!
With all the ball python ya can eat!