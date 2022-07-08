Blue Alpha MOLLE Double Belt Rig First Impressions

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- For the past several years I’ve almost exclusively shot from concealment during classes and my own range time. When I attended Gunsite Academy earlier this year, an unconcealed, outside the waistband holster was required for the duration of class. Luckily, I had a Blue Alpha MOLLE Double Belt Rig that I’d bought pre-pandemic, which had been sitting in a closet unused. A more perfect opportunity has never presented itself, so I set out to set up my new belt. How did it fare after a 40+ hours of shooting in the Arizona sun?

Design of the Blue Alpha MOLLE Double Belt Rig

If you hadn’t guessed by the name, there are two layers to the Blue Alpha MOLLE Double Belt Rig. The first layer is a 1.5″ inner belt, which secures on itself using velcro.This can be somewhat difficult to size since there is no buckle to thread the belt through on the version I selected. Users can mitigate this by using the Low Profile EDC belt, which includes a polymer buckle to help secure itself. While I don’t have any experience with that combination, I could see the buckle creating some slight discomfort if not intelligently placed by the wearer. Overall I think the standard inner belt is more than sufficient for the user, and the few extra seconds to find ideal sizing is a non-factor.

A large loop segment of velcro covers the outside of the inner belt, which mates to the hooks lining the inside of the outer belt to connect the two layers. This mitigates the need for old school belt keepers like you might see on leather duty belts. Even in the rain, the two layers have stayed firmly connected.

The Outer Belt

The outer layer is a 1.75″ belt, which is significantly thicker than the inner layer, and includes a Cobra buckle to close on the wearer. This outer belt is where wearers will attach all of their gear. Material is stiffer, making it a bit difficult to adjust in sizing, but stays firmly in place once at an appropriate size and position. Hook and loop between the two layers does a good job securing the outer belt, despite heavy loads. Threading equipment over the belt itself, such as with a Safariland UBL, will reduce hook and loop contact, which can cause some sagging where contact is lost.

Baby We Got Options

Blue Alpha Gear offers five different color options, with the ability to mix and match the inner and outer belts. Sizing ranges from 28 to 48 inches for the waist, with roughly 4 inches of adjustment at each size. Inner belts default to the simple overlap belt, but can be upgraded to the Low Profile EDC for a small charge. My Cobra buckle includes a D-ring, which is an upgrade, and can be omitted if desired. For those wanting to be a little less tactical, Blue Alpha also offers a Double Layer belt without MOLLE webbing.

Configuring My Belt

I opted for a MOLLE belt to take advantage of compatible gear already in my inventory, along with simply threading over more standard equipment. While I thought the D-ring would be useful, I’ve never used it, though it looks cool.

I set my Blue Alpha Double Belt Rig up somewhat generically for class, that way I wouldn’t have to frequently reconfigure it later. Onboard I have the following:

1x HSGI pistol TACO

1x Esstac pistol Kywi

1x HSGI rifle TACO

Streamlight Stinger pouch from Bianchi

North American Rescue rigid CAT pouch

Blue Force Gear small utility pouch

Safariland 6354DO, which initially was an Alien Gear Rapid Force

With the weight of four loaded G17 magazines, a Glock 34 equipped with an Aimpoint ACRO, a large flashlight, and more, I was curious how the Blue Alpha Double Belt Rig would hold up. Unsurprisingly, it ran like a champion and never let me down. All of my equipment, both MOLLE and otherwise, stayed firmly in place. The outer belt never came loose, nor shifted even when running.

Why I Choose a Double Layer Belt

Chuck Pressburg initially turned me on to the Blue Alpha Double Belt rig. The big appeal for me was the ease of removing the outer belt to reduce weight on the wearer. This is nice for breaks, driving to/from the range, and more. For those with back or other injuries, the instant reduction in weight can be a lifesaver.

When driving to and from Gunsite I could remove my training gear and slip on a concealment holster, with the inner belt alone reasonably supporting my pistol. While the inner belt wouldn’t be my top choice for a standalone gun belt, it’s more than serviceable.

Final Thoughts on the Blue Alpha MOLLE Double Belt Rig

The Blue Alpha Double Belt rig is awesome. It supports all of my gear, is durable, comfortable, and looks good to boot. If you’re looking for something outside the waistband for class or competition, be sure to give Blue Alpha a hard look.

MSRP on the Blue Alpha MOLLE Double Belt Rig ranges from $140-173 depending on setup. As configured, mine comes in at $160 with current pricing. You can grab yours >>HERE<<

About Dan Reedy

Dan is an Air Force veteran, avid shooter, and dog dad. With a passion for teaching, he holds instructor certifications from Rangemaster, Agile Training & Consulting, and the NRA. He has trained with Darryl Bolke, Mike Pannone, Craig Douglas, among several other instructors, amassing over 400 hours of professional instruction thus far. In his spare time you’ll find him teaching handgun, shotgun, and less lethal classes.

Dan’s work has been published by Primer Peak, and The Kommando Blog, and he has been featured as a guest on Primary & Secondary.