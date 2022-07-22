Optics Deal: Bushnell Match Pro 6-24X50 Riflescope NON Illum $374.99 CODE FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bushnell has a great price on the Bushnell Match Pro 6-24X50 Riflescope, NON-Illuminated, just $374.99 after coupon code “MP75OFF” at check out. The code only works on the Mil etched Glass Reticle version. No info on how long his code will be good for, so don’t delay.
Bushnell Match Pro 6-24X50 Riflescope
Purpose-built for competition shooting – the match pro 6-24×50 riflescope has all the features you need to compete with confidence and bring home the win.
- Brand: Bushnell
- Model: MP6245BF2
- UPC: 029757006400
- Reticle: Deploy MIL Etched Glass
- First Focal Plane – Reticle holdovers are always accurate no matter what magnification you’re on.
- Parallax goes down to 10 yards – Engage even the closest targets match directors throw at you.
- 10-MIL Turrets – Simple base-10 system for fast counting and dialing on the firing line.
- 18 MIL travel windage & elevation – Allows for a 25-yard zero with a 30MOA base on most rifles while leaving enough working travel to be successful with match ammo.
- Tool-less Turret Reset – Fast & easy reset without needing to remember tools.
- Deploy MIL etched glass dot reticle with elevation & windage holds – Holdover up to 15 MIL elevation, 10 MIL windage
- Large, locking turrets with tactile, positive clicks – Confidence-inspiring turrets won’t move under harsh stages, bumps, or scrapes. No guessing what setting you’re on.
- Reliable, repeatable tracking – 1/10th of a MIL means just that – No more, no less.
- Precision ground glass – Fully multi-coated and featuring our Ultrawideband Coating for increased light transmission, color, and contrast while also reducing unwanted flaring.
- EXO Barrier – Keeps dust, water, and fog off the glass to give you a competitive edge.
- Illumination Option – Illumination for matches where it might be required in low light.
- Rugged Construction – A centerfire scope, it’s recoil rated to the same levels as Forge & Elite Tactical XRS II.
- The best NRL22 Base Class riflescope – Perfect for NRL22 Base class at its price.
Perfect for getting into or upgrading your prs, nrl, and nrl22 rifle.
Optics Deal: Bushnell Match Pro 6-24X50 Riflescope NON Illum $374.99 CODE FREE S&H
