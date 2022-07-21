EDC Belt Co Foundation Belt Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Belts are one of the most overlooked pieces of equipment by conceal carriers. A quality belt can help improve your comfort and concealment by orders of magnitude. A less than stellar belt can cause severe printing, reduce retention, create discomfort for the wearer, and more. As someone who is constantly trying to eek out marginal improvements, I find myself frequently trying new gear. That being said, my gun belt is something I hadn’t changed in years. However, that recently changed.

I had the opportunity to share the firing line with the owner of EDC Belt Co during a First Responder Shotgun class taught by Darryl Bolke. After hearing the praise for their belts spoken by Darryl, Chuck Haggard, and others, I decided to give them a try. How does the EDC Belt Co Foundation belt compare after more than six months of daily wear?

Construction of the EDC Belt Co Foundation Belt

The EDC Belt Co Foundation belt is a 1.5-inch wide belt designed for concealed carry. The belt is made from a mixture of Cordura and scuba webbing, secured with a low-profile tri-glide buckle and velcro. While that doesn’t sound particularly novel, the Foundation belt stands out from the crowd in an exciting way. Typically, gun belts are rigid along their entire length, but that is not the case here. Instead, the Foundation restricts the non-flexible scuba webbing to the sides and front of the belt, where a gun would normally be worn. The rear of the belt, from the 5 to 7 o’clock positions, is more flexible, being solely Cordura. This means that guns worn appendix or strong side are supported, while your back is given a break not usually afforded by gun belts.

The Foundation belt avoids unnecessary bulk by using an extremely low-profile tri-glide buckle. Wearers loop the belt through this buckle, tightening it to their preference and securing the tail on itself via a long stretch of velcro. Sizing ranges from 28 to 50-inch waist measurements, allowing users to move one size down and two sizes up by adjusting the tail of the belt. As of the time of this writing, there are two color options for wearers, black or desert sage.

Real World Use

I picked up my EDC Belt Co Foundation belt in January of 2022. Since then, I’ve worn it nearly every day. The Foundation has accompanied me on three 20-hour road trips, my hour commute, a weekend with FPF Training, and more. During this time, it has supported everything from an airweight J-Frame to a Glock 34 with an Aimpoint ACRO with spare magazines for class.

Minor Complaints

My few complaints with the EDC Belt Co Foundation Belt are less directed at the belt itself and more about nylon belts as a whole. When making repeated, aggressive draws, the nylon begins to rub my middle finger raw. This is a minor complaint, as it is only a problem during training, and the rubbing is significantly reduced compared to other nylon belts I’ve worn in classes. Additionally, the velcro noises when donning and doffing the belt could be unwanted, though I doubt many people are in situations where that’d be a concern.

Interestingly, the tri-glide buckle has seen some wear on the finish near the top of the buckle. While this hasn’t impacted performance or durability, I was a bit surprised, considering this portion of the buckle only comes in contact with the waistband of my jeans and shorts. Even with the loss of finish, there has been zero corrosion or damage to the metal itself.

Major Compliments

The EDC Belt Co Foundation belt is incredibly comfortable. This was reinforced recently when I wore my Blue Alpha Low Profile EDC belt, which is the closest comparison I have in my closet. When standing without a gun, I couldn’t tell much of a difference. When sitting or with a gun in my waistband, the difference was immediately apparent and significant. Both provide solid concealment and an excellent platform for the retention of a holster, but comfort is where the similarities end. The flexible backside of the Foundation is a godsend, removing pressure on the lower back while still supporting the weight of my gun and other gear. This was something I took for granted over the last few months until having a literal “A-ha!” moment just weeks ago.

Initially, I was skeptical of the Foundation’s ability to support equipment with its flexible back segment. While comfort is essential, a belt incapable of carrying my daily carry gear isn’t useful to me. It didn’t take long for me to realize that my reservations were completely unfounded. My daily carry typically consists of a Glock 34 with Aimpoint ACRO, Surefire Stiletto, POM pepper spray, a Victorinox Tinker, and your standard phone/wallet/keys. The most equipment I’ve thrown on with the Foundation is all of that, plus three spare 17-round magazines in class. Even with all of that, the belt has held strong. No sagging, no loosening, only consistent support.

Final Thoughts on the EDC Belt Co Foundation Belt

I highly recommend anyone who conceal carries to check out the Foundation belt from EDC Belt Co. With endorsements from folks like Chuck Haggard, Darryl Bolke, Ernest Langdon, and others, it’s clear that this is a quality piece of equipment. Offering incredible comfort, concealment, and durability, the Foundation has solidified its position as my go-to belt for daily wear.

MSRP on the EDC Belt Co Foundation Belt ranges from $45-49.99, depending on your configuration. You can find yours >>HERE<<

About Dan Reedy

Dan is an Air Force veteran, avid shooter, and dog dad. With a passion for teaching, he holds instructor certifications from Rangemaster, Agile Training & Consulting, and the NRA. He has trained with Darryl Bolke, Mike Pannone, Craig Douglas, among several other instructors, amassing over 400 hours of professional instruction thus far. In his spare time you’ll find him teaching handgun, shotgun, and less lethal classes.

Dan’s work has been published by Primer Peak, and The Kommando Blog, and he has been featured as a guest on Primary & Secondary.