Felony Gun Ban Points to Unequal Treatment Under Selective Service Law

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- There are signs on the wall of my hometown Post Office, signs it’s reasonable to assume are prominently displayed at USPS facilities throughout the Republic. One is from the Selective Service, reminding draft-age men they have to register and the other is the ubiquitous “No Guns” sign, reminding all that no matter what the laws in the surrounding state are, you have entered a “gun-free zone.”

The way society has “progressed” in the past few years has rendered the top sign an anachronism, even though the law it represents is still active, with serious penalties for violations.

“According to law, a man must register with Selective Service within 30 days of his 18th birthday,” the Selective Service warns. “Failure to register is a felony and non-registrants may be denied the following benefits for life…”

Curiously, out of all the negative impacts they list, penalties on student loans, jobs, and citizenship proceedings (they’ll still allow that?), they neglect to mention that a felony charge also means that someone convicted will be a prohibited person “for life,” forbidden by U.S. Code to own a gun.

And because that law only applies to “men,” the law and its risks are sexist, unequal, and unfair. But that’s not the half of it, and here’s where things get ludicrous.

The thought strikes that since even new Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cannot define “woman” (neither, evidently can Merriam-Webster), and with the example set on the world stage by Admiral Rachel Levine, a “man” could claim the law doesn’t apply to (zim?) because (zie/they?) identifies as a woman. Updated DOD policy would appear to support that.

Conversely, equal treatment under the law demands that any born-biological female now identifying as a man be prosecuted for failure to register. After all, like the Selective Service sign warns, “It’s the law!”

Don’t kill the messenger here. I’m just pointing out what the new “woke” paradigm means to “settled law” because, at the end of it all, that law has the potential to order a citizen disarmed for life. And that’s serious business.

As for the “No Guns” notice, suffice it to say that since Ohio has gone “permitless carry,” those committed to regularly violating “gun laws” out of principle, but with minimal risk of detection, owe “pro-gun Jon Tester” their “thanks”…

Any bets on who the government is more likely to prosecute?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.