New York To Stop Issuing Concealed Carry Permits For 7 Months ~ VIDEO

ALBANY, NEW YORK -(Ammoland.com)- Multiple leaks have indicated that any New York State pistol permit not issued by September 1, 2022, will need to be resubmitted or updated to meet the new training requirement laid out under the recently passed “Concealed Carry Improvement Act” (CCIA).

Multiple emails leaked to AmmoLand News have shown that New York State plans to shut down the permitting process on September 1, 2022.

At least until the Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) and Superintendent of State Police come up with the details of the newly required and likely difficult training regime under CCIA. The estimated date for the training course to be designed and submitted to the State for approval is April 1, 2023!?

That means that New York State will stop issuing permits for seven (7) months.

New York State’s “proper cause” clause was struck down in the landmark United States Supreme Court case, New York State Pistol Rifle Association (NYSPRA) v Bruen. The court ordered that the State become “shall issue.” In Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinion, the Supreme Court said that an individual has the right to carry a firearm outside the home for self-defense.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul highly objected to the Supreme Court’s pro-gun opinion and ordered a special session of the New York State Legislature to respond to the court’s decision. In record time, the New York State Legislature passed a slew of new anti-gun bills named the “Concealed Carry Improvement Act” (CCIA). The new anti-gun act made the Empire State even MORE restrictive regarding carrying a firearm in public than before the Bruen decision.

New York State replaced the “proper cause” clause with a “good moral character” clause. Anyone wanting to carry a firearm in public must give over all their social media accounts to the State to review and give four character references. The State can reject the application if they find anything questionable. Many believe that this clause violates the holder’s First Amendment rights. The new law also set most State locations off-limits to carrying a firearm.

In addition to making most of New York State off-limits to concealed firearms carriers, the new law mandated a new training program. Applicants will be required to undergo 16 hours of training, including 2 hours of range time to complete the training necessary for a permit. The New York State Legislature did not define what should be included in the training program, and they just included an arbitrary number of training hours that will be required. The legislature put the burden of developing the new training courses on the Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Superintendent of State Police.

Stopping the issuing of pistol permits for seven months seems to fly in the face of the Bruen decision. Many will see this move to stop the permitting process as New York State violating its citizens’ right to carry firearms outside the home for self-defense. There has already been one challenge to the new lawsuit filed by Gun Owners of America (GOA) just this Monday, and this new move by the State will probably trigger even more lawsuits.

Neither the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services nor the Superintendent of State Police returned AmmoLand New’s request for comment at the time of writing.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.