Silence from Gun Prohibitionists After Armed Citizen Stops Mall Shooter

Once again, gun prohibition lobbying groups are locked in silence after a legally-armed 22-year-old intervened quickly to fatally shoot a would-be mass killer who opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind., in an action police are hailing as heroic.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison told a press briefing Sunday evening.

Reuters quoted Greenwood Mayor Mark Meyers, who said in a prepared statement, “We do know that someone we are calling a ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. I am grateful for his quick action and heroism.”

It is not the first time an armed private citizen has killed a killer. According to the FBI, last year armed citizens stopped six “active shooters.” In four of those cases, the perpetrator was killed. In each case, the gun ban lobby was mum.

CNN noted in its coverage of the shooting, “It’s rare to have an armed bystander attack an active shooter, according to a data analysis published by The New York Times.” “There were at least 433 active shooter attacks in the US from 2000 to 2021, according to the data analysis,” CNN added. “Active shooter attacks were defined as those in which one or more shooters killed or attempted to kill multiple unrelated people in a populated place.” “Of those 433 active shooter cases, an armed bystander shot the attacker in 22 of the incidents. In 10 of those, the ‘good guy” was a security guard or an off-duty police officer, the Times reported.”

Three people were killed and two others wounded before the unidentified armed citizen intervened. However, authorities have suggested things could have been much worse if the killer had been able to continue his mayhem.

There is a small bit of irony reported by Reuters, which notes the mall is owned by the Simon Property Group, and they have a “no guns” policy. Here is the mall’s Code of Conduct found online:

While visiting this mall, the following general activities will not be accepted: Violations of the law

Any activity that threatens the safety of our guests, tenants and/or employees

Any activity that threatens the well-being of the property

Any activity that disrupts our pleasant, family-oriented shopping environment

Any activity inconsistent with the general purpose of the property, which is shopping, dining, visiting theaters or offices for business purposes

Any activity that would disrupt the legitimate business of the property and its tenants Examples of specific activities that are prohibited include but are not limited to: Disruptive profanity, vulgar or threatening language

Unnecessarily blocking walkways, roadways or storefronts

Running, horseplay or disorderly conduct of any nature

Excessive loitering

Operating unauthorized recreational and/or personal transportation devices in the shopping center

No firearms or illegal weapons "The center is a privately owned property. Guests who do not act responsibly may be asked to leave. If they refuse to leave the property, they may be arrested and prosecuted for criminal trespass."

Clearly, the dead gunman violated virtually all of these rules, while the armed citizen apparently violated only the last tenet.

Greenwood Park Mall posted this statement on its website:

“We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

Indiana this year became a “Constitutional Carry” state.

The Sunday mall shooting carries another piece of irony. NPR is reporting, “Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school but ‘systemic failures’ created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.”

A lone armed citizen accomplished in moments what took all of those lawmen more than an hour.

The Greenwood Mall killer reportedly had several loaded magazines for his rifle, described initially only as a “long rifle.” It was not immediately known how many rounds he was able to fire before being shot dead by the unidentified armed citizen, who is also being variously described in reports as a “Good Samaritan” and “armed bystander.”

According to the most recent report from the Crime Prevention Research Center, Indiana has more than 1.1 million active concealed carry permits, and now there are likely even more people carrying because of the Constitutional Carry law now in effect. That’s more than 15 percent of the adult population, according to a map at the CPRC website.

The AP reported the hero citizen hails from nearby Bartholomew County. There was no description of his sidearm.

