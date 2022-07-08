Gun Owners In Court To Stop CA Governor Newsom’s Attempt To End Youth Shooting Sports

California – -(AmmoLand.com)-Last Friday Governor Newsom signed AB 2571 into law under an emergency order to have the law go into effect immediately. The law is will cripple youth shooting in California as it prevents the promotion of firearms and firearm-related products and events to youth.

This new law impacts Associations, Camps, Clubs, FFLs, Hunter Education, Instructors, Firearms Trainers, Youth Organizations, ranges, and those who work in association with any youth shooting program — including firearm safety training.

Any promotion of firearms to those under 18 years of age may lead to hefty fines of $25,000 per incident.

Today CRPA, Second Amendment Foundation, Gun Owners of California, and others are standing up to Newsom and his propaganda. These groups filed a lawsuit to stop the further implementation of this unconstitutional law and are seeking an immediate injunction to block the law from taking effect.

“This law is a clear First Amendment violation of speech and assembly. It’s really an attempt to wipe out the next generation of hunters and shooters,” said CRPA President and General Counsel Chuck Michel. “Politicians in Sacramento are not even trying to hide their disdain for the “gun culture,” which they neither understand nor support. They want to wipe it out.”

Newsom not only does not support Second Amendment rights; he has been working to make it practically impossible to acquire, own or use a gun for sport or self-defense. With this bill, designed to keep youth out of the shooting sports, Newsom hopes that the current generation of freedom-loving gun owners will be the last.

“We must fight for the next generation of gun owners so they can learn about firearms and their safe use, train, experience the joy of sport shooting and hunting, have fun, learn discipline, and understand their Second Amendment rights,” said Michel.

To receive updates on this and other 2A cases, SIGN UP to receive CRPA communications and follow up on social media. Knowledge is the first step to political power.

With the Supreme Court affirming that the Second Amendment has teeth and prohibits government infringement, now is the time for a long-overdue SECOND AMENDMENT RECKONING. Gun owners must support litigation efforts and groups like CRPA, GOC, and SAF that fight for your rights, and have been for decades.

There are LOTS of lawsuits to be filed as we fight back against the BLUE RESISTANCE to the Second Amendment.

