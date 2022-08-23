|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with CCI 22 LR Stinger CPHP 32 grain ammunition, 50 rounds for $7.89 with Flat Rate shipping. This can be a great buy if you buy the right quantities.
CCI 22 LR Stinger CPHP 32Gr Ammo
Want something that shoots flat and anchors varmints fast? Fill your mag with CCI® Stinger® 22 LR. The loads smoke out the muzzle at 1,640 fps and are loaded within industry standard pressures.
- Hyper-velocity leader
- Loaded within industry standard pressures
- Anchors varmints fast
SPECIFICATIONS
- Caliber 22 LR
- Bullet Weight 32
- Muzzle Velocity 1640
- Bullet Style Copper Plated Hollow Point
- Ballistic Coefficient .084
- Package Quantity 50
- Usage Hunting
They provide consistent, reliable performance thanks to CCI priming and brass.
Ammo Deals: CCI 22 LR Stinger CPHP 32Gr Ammo 50rds $7.89 Flat Rate S&H
I tried to purchase. The url would not load. Kept getting “will not connect”.
Odd. I ordered a few boxes earlier today. Biggest problem I had was that this is one of those sites that forces you to “register” with them to buy anything. Why tf does a company force me to register and create a Pentagon level password to buy from them? I was about to say to hell with it but I am glad I ordered. Not a bad price for Stingers in today’s economy. Give it another try in a while. Good luck to you! Edit: I just hit the “Buy Now” button and it took me straight to it. Site… Read more »