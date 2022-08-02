Celebrate National Shooting Sports Month

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-Breaking a flying clay target, hitting the bullseye or knocking over a steel plate and then sharing the fun of that experience awaits all who participate in National Shooting Sports Month this August.

NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, established this celebration to encourage you to spend time at your local shooting range and share your passion for shooting sports with others. Millions of Americans have purchased their first firearm over the last two years, and millions more show great interest in learning about recreational shooting, making National Shooting Sports Month the perfect time to get involved — and we have eight great ways to help you join in the celebration.

Bring Someone New and Join +ONE Movement

It helps to have a mentor show you the ropes when taking up a new activity. NSSF’s +ONE Movement asks experienced shooters to mentor newcomers and novices on how to safely handle firearms and develop skills to hit their targets, whether they’re paper, steel plates, or moving clays. Experienced shooters can help secure the future of shooting sports by taking the +ONE pledge to introduce someone new to target shooting this August!

Find a Range or National Shooting Sports Month Host Near You At LetsGoShooting.org , you’ll find all the ranges and retailers across the country that have signed on to celebrate the shooting sports during August. If none are listed in your area, use the website to locate a range near you to enjoy a fun and safe day of target shooting. Tune Up for Hunting Season Many people are taking up hunting because they’re interested in harvesting their own healthy food. If that’s you, a trip to a firearm retailer or range can provide answers on how to get started hunting, such as enrolling in a hunter education course and practicing your shooting to be ready in time for the seasons. NSSF’s LetsGoHunting.org website has loads of information. Learn What to Expect at the Range Safety orientation, range rules, range officers . . . there are things you need to know about if you haven’t spent much time at a target shooting range, or perhaps you need to refresh your memory. Learn what to expect here. And watch this video on Range Safety and Etiquette before stepping up to the firing line. Are you new to shooting sports and don’t have someone to go with? Call your local range and ask about their leagues and training classes. Practice Firearm Safety The shooting sports are safe. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Responsible gun owners safely handle their firearms and securely store them when not in use, whether at home, in a vehicle or at the range. Thanks to responsible gun owners and programs like NSSF’s Project ChildSafe , fatal firearms accidents are at all-time low levels. Share Your Experience #LetsGoShooting and #PlusOneMovement are the themes of National Shooting Sports Month. Share the hashtags and your experiences on your favorite social media networks and remind others to give target shooting a try. Stay connected by following LetsGoShooting and #PlusOneMovement on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter .



Support USA Shooting During the celebration of National Shooting Sports Month this August, the firearm industry is proud to support the USA Shooting through this community fundraiser . These shooting sports athletes, regardless of age or achievements in matches, are first and foremost champions of safe and responsible firearms handling, which is a major reason why NSSF is eager to bring awareness to their efforts and support them through this fundraising effort. Make a donation to support the USA Shooting Team here . Enter the Giveaway for a Chance to Win! In recognition of National Shooting Sports Month, NSSF is encouraging new and existing target shooters to share their visit at the range in August for a chance to win Range Bag Bundles worth more than $300 each. View rules and additional information.



About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org