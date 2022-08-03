New C&H Precision Adaptor Plates Available Now

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- C&H Precision Weapons offers a full line of adaptor plates for mounting red dot optics to pistols. These plates allow users to change from a standard mounting option to an uncommon mounting or preferred optic. Given the long history of C&H’s work with DoD, many plates are offered for the V4 MIL/LEO cuts.

Some of the more common mounting options are for MIL/LEO, Aftermarket RMR, and factory slide cuts. Plates allow for attachment of various Vortex, Aimpoint, Leupold, Trijicon, SIG, and Holosun optics to uncommon or non-standard slide cut designs a user’s preferred chosen optic. A complete list of adaptor plates and optic options is available at: chpws.com/product-category/red-dot-apater-plates/

These plates open the doors for users to continue to employ their pistol with an optic of choice. C&H Precision has allowed shooters to mount a broad range of red dots to a sole firearm. Additionally, many firearms can be adapted to different optics depending on the use without much modification. A simple red dot change is a quick removal and reinstallation of a new plate and optic. From plinking and competition to training novice shooters or duty setups, C&H Precision Weapons has an adaptor plate.

About C&H Precision Weapons:

C&H Precision Weapons (CHPWS) is a family-owned and operated small business serving the shooting community from our shop located in Richmond Hill, Georgia. We specialize in hand-crafted precision rifles, custom 1911s, pistol slide upgrades, and the design and manufacturing of special projects within the firearms industry. All work is performed in-house by real gun builders, real engineers, and professional shooters.