Smith & Wesson Introduces M&P9 M2.0 METAL

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design is proud to announce its first full size M&P pistol in an all metal configuration, the new M&P®9 M2.0™ METAL.

Built with a T6 Aluminum frame, this pistol includes a 4.25-inch barrel, M2.0 flat face trigger, two 17-round magazines and is slide cut for optics. Its Tungsten Gray Cerakote® presents a unique aesthetic, which makes this M&P stand out from the rest. The M&P9 M2.0 METAL fits any M&P9 compatible holster and accepts any M2.0 17-round 9mm magazine.

“Combining the proven performance of the M&P pistol series with the 170-year history of reliable Smith & Wesson metal handguns, the M&P9 M2.0 METAL forges the quality of our past with enhanced modern-day features in an offering that will give an edge to both new and experienced firearms enthusiasts,” said Andrew Gore, Handgun Product Manager.

Recognized for exceeding reliability, durability, and elevated performance, Smith & Wesson is proud to introduce the newest addition to the M&P family – the M&P9 M2.0 METAL. The MSRP for this pistol is $899.00.

Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Metal Features:

M&P®9 M2.0™ METAL with Tungsten Gray Cerakote®

Slide cut for optics.

Four interchangeable palmswell grip inserts for optimal hand fit and trigger reach – S, M, ML, L and textured polymer front strap.

Wide slide stop and reversible magazine release.

M2.0 flat face trigger for consistent finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting.

Includes forward slide serrations and picatinny-style rail.

Low barrel bore axis makes the M&P pistol comfortable to shoot, reducing muzzle rise and allowing for faster aim recovery.

Enhanced sear for lighter, crisper trigger let-off.

Accurate 1 in 10˝ twist barrel.

Comes with two 17-round magazines.

Accepts any 17-round 9mm M2.0™ magazine.

Fits standard M&P®9 compatible holster.

Sku:13194.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.

Smith & Wesson, M&P, M2.0, and S&W names and logos are trademarks of Smith & Wesson Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2022 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. All rights reserved.