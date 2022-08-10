Gun Gear: Triggertech AR15 3.5lbs Drop-In Fixed Trigger Sale $135.98 FREE S&H+CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is having a sale that, combined with a coupon, you can pick up the Triggertech AR15 3.5lbs Drop-In Fixed Trigger for $135.98 with FREE shipping. That is 40% off the MSRP!

To make yourself this deal, you need to add the trigger to your cart along with a filler item( this can be anything, we used an Ar15.Com Bolt Face Logo Patches) so that your cart is over $150.00, and you can then apply coupon code AmmoLand15 at check out. Check our cart image below and see how we did it.

Triggertech AR15 3.5lbs Drop-In Fixed Trigger Trigger Lever Type: Curved

Trigger Action: Short Two Stage Action

FRT: Yes

TKR Technology: Yes

CLKR Technology: Yes

FLTWR Technology: Yes

Creep: 0.000″

Overtravel: < 0.015″

Reset: < 0.030″

Reset Feel: Tactile mid force

Hammer Strike Force: Full

Pin Size: Standard Mil-Spec Pin 0.154″ (trigger pins not included)

Satisfaction Guarantee: 30 days

Warranty: Product lifetime

Weapon Platform: AR 15

