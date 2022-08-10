Gun Gear: Triggertech AR15 3.5lbs Drop-In Fixed Trigger Sale $135.98 FREE S&H+CODE

Triggertech AR15 3.5lbs Drop-In Fixed Trigger Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is having a sale that, combined with a coupon, you can pick up the Triggertech AR15 3.5lbs Drop-In Fixed Trigger for $135.98 with FREE shipping. That is 40% off the MSRP!

To make yourself this deal, you need to add the trigger to your cart along with a filler item( this can be anything, we used an Ar15.Com Bolt Face Logo Patches) so that your cart is over $150.00, and you can then apply coupon code AmmoLand15 at check out. Check our cart image below and see how we did it.

Triggertech AR15 3.5lbs Drop-In Fixed Trigger

Trigger Lever Type: Curved
Trigger Action: Short Two Stage Action
FRT: Yes
TKR Technology: Yes
CLKR Technology: Yes
FLTWR Technology: Yes
Creep: 0.000″
Overtravel: < 0.015″
Reset: < 0.030″
Reset Feel: Tactile mid force
Hammer Strike Force: Full
Pin Size: Standard Mil-Spec Pin 0.154″ (trigger pins not included)
Satisfaction Guarantee: 30 days
Warranty: Product lifetime
Weapon Platform: AR 15

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

$25 off $250+
AUGUST25
Expiration Date 8/31/2022

$55 off $500+
AUGUST55
Expiration date 8/31/2022

$120 Off Orders $1000+
AUGUST120
Expiration date 8/31/2022

$15 off $150
SAE
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
PTT
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
TAG
Expiration Date Unknown

$25 off $250
AMMOLAND25
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
AMMOLAND10
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
AMMOLAND15
Expiration Date Unknown

$45 off $450
45OFF450
Expiration Date Unknown

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown

$35 off $350
35OFF350
Expiration Date Unknown

